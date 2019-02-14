Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun releases official renders of the Mi 9

It is not every time you see a company executive post renders of its own phone ahead of its official release. But that is what Xiaomi‘s own CEO, Lei Jun, has done today.

The co-founder has shared a bunch renders of the upcoming Mi 9 flagship on his Weibo page in order to explain the process taken to achieve the impressive design. And one of the photos (the first one) isn’t actually a render but a real photograph of the phone. There is also a new official poster (above) that shows Xiaomi’s brand ambassador holding the phone.

According to Mr. Lei Jun, the sky blue Mi 9 will show the different colors of a rainbow depending on the angle and color of light that hits it. To achieve this, the phone undergoes a nano-scale laser holography process with a double-layer coating for the finishing.

None of the photos show the front of the phone but we already know it sports a waterdrop display thanks to live images that leaked yesterday. Nevertheless, we get a closer look at the triple rear cameras which is made up of a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary camera, and a ToF sensor.

There is also a USB Type-C port at the bottom and it is flanked by a speaker grille on both sides. Xiaomi already removed the audio jack back when it launched the Mi 6, so it is no surprise it is missing on the Mi 9 too.

The Mi 9 launches on February 20 and will pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It will run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie out of the box and have a 3,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It will also come with a dedicated button for calling up the AI assistant.

