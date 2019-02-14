Xiaomi Mi 9 gets a limited edition Wang Roy TFBoys case

Today, Xiaomi has officially announced a new case for the Xiaomi Mi 9. The new case is inspired by the TFBoy’s Wang Roy who is the brand ambassador of Xiaomi mobile. It has already been leaked in several teasers in past some days. Yesterday, Xiaomi officially announced him as a brand ambassador and a poster was released of him holding the Xiaomi Mi 9 Wang Roy Case. The limited edition mobile case is covered with a green colour and a huge ROY letters sculped on its backside.

Xiaomi will sell the Mi 9 Wang Roy case separately with the mobile device. Today, Lei Jun took to the official Weibo handle to announce the new case for Xiaomi Mi 9. Well, as from the images, we came to know about the triple camera sensors mounted on the rear side of the device along with an LED flash. Xiaomi has emphasised a lot on the camera department of Mi 9. It is expected to cross the Huawei P20 Pro’s 109 camera score on the DxO mark.

The device is encased in the protective shell, limiting the possibility to know about some features of the unreleased device. Although, as per the leaks and the rumours Xiaomi Mi 9 will have the 48-megapixel camera + a 12 megapixel + a 3D TOF camera for augmented reality. Further, it will have a uniform water display design. It will carry a much thinner bezel on the bottom in comparison with the Mi 8.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is reported to come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Chinese technology firm is expected to endeavour it with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It will also feature improved AI integration. In the Chinese version, Xiaomi will incorporate the Xiao AI assistant, while international counterparts will be served with the Google Assitant.

Additionally, as far as the performance is concerned, it is reported to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Xiaomi Mi 9 will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The device will have a 3500 mAh battery with fast charging support of upto 27W. In connectivity, it will come with an NFC and USB type-C.

