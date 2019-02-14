Xiaomi Mi 9 first camera sample highlights the powerful rear cameras

Since the announcement of the February 20 launch date for the flagship Mi 9, the tech space has been buzzing with one detail or the other popping up. We recently saw the real-life image of the Mi 9 pop up online as well as the protective case the company will be releasing alongside the phone. A Xiaomi official has now shared a camera sample shot by the Mi 9.

As already established by several leaks, the Mi 9 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will have a mammoth 48MP sensor while the secondary camera will be a 12MP sensor. The third sensor will likely be a ToF camera. The camera sample can’t be said to be out of this world but the executive did state that the purpose of sharing the sample is for us to get a look at the powerful resolution of the rear camera. Unfortunate, Weibo has done some compression but the picture is well pixelated such that it doesn’t become blurry when zoomed in, thanks to the 48MP main sensor.

Xiaomi has already featured a 48MP sensor on the Redmi Note 7 released recently. But instead of a Samsung ISOCELL GM1 Ultra Clear sensor, the main sensor will likely be the SonyIMX600 sensor used in the Huawei P/Mate series flagship and having a higher super-sensing area. The ultra-high pixels provide more detailed performance as can be seen from the camera sample above. We’ll have to wait for more samples captured under varying lighting conditions to know the full prowess of the Mi 9 triple rear cameras.

(source)