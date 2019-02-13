TFBoy’s Roy Wang reveals the Xiaomi Mi 9, confirms Triple rear cameras

Xiaomi finally revealed the much-touted Mi 9 flagship will be unveiled on February 20 and immediately after that announcement, the company unveiled a brand ambassador for the Mi 9. He is Roy Wang of the popular all-boys band TFBoy. Indeed, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 9’s brand ambassador with a bang as the poster announcing him contains a picture of the dude holding the device in his hand.

The photo shows just the back side of the flagship but it reveals something spectacular. That is the triple rear camera sensor that the Mi 9 is rumoured to feature. Indeed, this confirms the device will pack three sensors at the rear, all stacked vertically. There is also an LED flash just under the camera sensors.

The phone is encased in a customized protective case with the brand ambassador’s first name, “ROY”. So, we can’t see the entire back but a fingerprint sensor is noticeably absent at the rear. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is also teased to be the best-looking Xiaomi phone so far. We won’t have to wait too long to see the entire design.

