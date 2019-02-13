Motorola P40 big leak reveals Exynos 9610 SoC and three variants

A recent leak had revealed that at least two of the forthcoming smartphones from Motorola may feature Samsung’s Exynos series of processors. Fresh information shared by 91mobiles reveals that the upcoming Motorola P40 will be driven by the Exynos 9610 chipset.

The Motorola P40 was previously rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset. However, new information reveals that the 10nm Exynos 9610 SoC by Samsung by powering the device. The smartphone is rumored to release in multiple variants such as 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 4 GB RAM.

The Motorola P40 will be the company’s first phone to arrive with a punch-hole display. Like the predecessor Motorola P30 phone, the upcoming P40 will be debuting as an Android One device. The handset is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel sensor in its rear-mounted dual camera setup. Previous leaks have suggested that its secondary sensor could be of 5-megapixel. Unlike the P30 handset, its successor is tipped to arrive with support for NFC connectivity. The smartphone is rumored to be packed with a 3,500mAh battery. It is expected to arrive in color variants such as Blue and Gold.

There is no information available on the launch date of the Motorola P40. Also, there are no leaks on the pricing of the smartphone. The Lenovo-owned company had released the Motorola P30 exclusively in China. However, initial rumors of the P40 have claimed that the handset will be launching outside of China. Last year, apart from the China-exclusive P30 phone, Motorola had released P30 Note and P30 Play smartphones that were respectively made available outside of China as Motorola One Power and Motorola One.

