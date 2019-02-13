Pokemon GO getting AR photo mode which will let you pose with any Pokemon

Niantic is soon going to roll out a new update for Pokemon GO. The latest update will carry some significant advancements which will give a new life to the Pokemon GO game. As per the official announcement, Pokemon GO is going to get an improved AR photo mode. It is an extension to the already present AR+ feature on the Pokemon GO game. Currently, the feature is limited to some places where Pokémon is spotted. Users are not able to click a picture wherever they want without any restriction.

The new improved feature aka. AR photo mode will allow users to drop any creature in their bag on the landscape. It will give users the ability to snap a photo with the creature you have in your wardrobe. Even though, you will be able to change its angle and light for a perfect shot.

Currently, the feature is not available in the game, though it is coming soon on both the Android and iOS devices. The new AR photo mode will work in both ways either at a specific location or by accessing the camera with your bag items.

In order to use the Pokemon GO’s new feature, select the Pokemon and tap on the screen to throw Poke Ball. After finding Pokemon at the right place, you can adjust the angle before taking the photo. All photos will be stored on your phone, and you can even share them on popular social networks.

Moreover, Niantic keeps updating its games with new features and enhancements with time. Recently, the Android game received ARCore support along with an ability to track your steps.

