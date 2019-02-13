Xiaomi to announce a new product on Feb. 24 at MWC 2019

Just a few hours after announcing it will unveil the Mi 9 flagship on February 20, Xiaomi has again made another announcement. The Chinese giant has revealed that it will have another product launch on February 24. However, the location this time is in Barcelona, Spain.

For this announcement, Xiaomi took to its Twitter page. The poster doesn’t reveal much but the caption for the tweet asks fans to guess what products it will release at the event. This means we will be seeing more than one new product at the launch.

There are reports it will showcase the Mi MIX 3 5G version at the event but there are also reports the Mi 9 will also get a global launch. Notwithstanding, we won’t be surprised if Xiaomi announces another phone alongside the aforementioned ones. There is also a chance we might get to see the global version of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, hopefully at a cheaper price than its launch price since it is nearly a year old.

Since Xiaomi already has a growing presence in Europe, the event in Barcelona is the perfect opportunity to announce global versions of its new phones in the market.

