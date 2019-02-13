Looking for a cost-effective gaming laptop that doesn’t compromise on quality? You’ve come to the right place.



Video gamers using low-end gaming PCs or laptops usually end up having an inferior experience. Regrettably, a top-end gaming laptop will set you back a pretty penny. But that’s about to change.

Known for offering the best bang for your buck, Banggood has teamed-up with Xiaomi to offer its feature-rich gaming laptop at a considerably lowered price of $1,429.99.

This is a noteworthy 35 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $2,199.99.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Xiaomi Gaming Laptop sports an eye-catching 15.6-inch FHD display with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

It packs a powerful Intel Core i7-8750H, Hexa-Core, 4.1GHzmax processor along with a highly competent NVIDIA GeForce® GTX1060 graphics processing unit, under the hood.

The Xiaomi Gaming laptop ships with 16GB of DDR4 RAM to ensure seamless advanced multitasking. It offers a hearty 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for you to save your favorite content.

On the photography front, the device houses a 1.0MP front camera so that you can stay in touch with family and friends through video chatting when on the go.

The gaming laptop runs Chinese version of the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system and is backed by a 55Wh battery that delivers 5 hours of online video playback, 5.5 hours of local video playback and 6.5 hours of web browsing.

You can visit this link to avail the discount and check out more details about the Xiaomi Gaming Laptop. Note that the discount will specifically be available only for the grey color version of the laptop.