Looking for a cost-effective flashlight that doesn’t compromise on quality? The Astrolux FT03 might just fill the bill.



Astrolux strikes a perfect balance between innovative technology and a practical design for its latest FT03 LED flashlight.

The budget flashlight brand is known for manufacturing, providing flashlights and a slew of other lighting accessories that are easy on the pocketbook.

While the Astrolux FT03 has gone up for pre-order bearing a $45.95 price tag on Banggood, Astrolux is giving you a chance to get your hands on the feature-laden flashlight at a lowered price.

You can use coupon code AFT03 in order to grab an extra $15.96 off. In other words, you can reduce the original asking price of the Astrolux FT03 down to just $29.99 before proceeding to checkout, but that’s not all.

The second bonus involves receiving your order for absolutely free. The system will randomly pick five lucky customers who bought the Astrolux FT03 from the promotion page.

After picking the lucky winners, the system will remove the shipping charges from their order.

A total of 35 winners will be selected and the winners’ list will be revealed the next day. Note that this offer will only be valid until February 20th.

An absolute bargain at this price, the FT03 uses Narsil smooth RAMPING UI and offers quick access to a TURBO mode. The Astrolux FT03 comes in cool white and natural white design options.

The FT03 boasts a more customary, carefully designed MODE-SET UI. Moreover, it gives the user an option to select one of the twelve predefined mode-sets.

Alternatively, you can get a 27 percent off on the Astrolux S43S LED flashlight that normally sells for $39.95 but can now be yours for just $29 on Banggood.

There’s a 29 percent discount available on the Astrolux MF01 LED flashlight that usually carries a $109.95 price tag.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now buy it for just $78 on Banggood.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the LED flashlights and lighting tools that you can buy for reduced prices on Banggood.

