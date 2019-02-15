Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 And Mi Max 3 Smartphones At Lowered Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Touted as one of China’s best online electronic stores, GeekBuying has launched the ‘EU Stock Super Deals’ promotion.



As part of the recently kicked-off promo, GeekBuying is doling out up to a whopping 80 percent off on a wide selection of products.

These items have been split into multiple categories so that loyal GeekBuying users can find exactly what they’re looking for without breaking a sweat.

Keeping in line with that, the ‘Local Stock’ category has been split into Phones & Laptops, TV Boxes, Toys And More Gadgets, sub-categories.

We’ll take a gander at two Xiaomi-branded smartphones that have gone up for sale carrying dropped prices on GeekBuying.

Moreover, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi took the wraps off the long-awaited Redmi Note 5 smartphone earlier this month. Loaded with an impressive array of features, the phone is expected to sweep Xiaomi fans off their feet.

The global version of the Redmi Note 5 smartphone that ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage capacity usually retails for $299.50, but you can buy it for just $209.99 on GeekBuying.

As if that weren’t enough, you can extend this 30 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_YSSRYTPE.

The coupon helps you save $40 extra by reducing the phone’s original asking price to just $199.99 before placing your order.

You can follow this link to check out more details and grab the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 smartphone. Note that the promo will end in just four days.

Get 30% Off On Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Smartphone

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 smartphone was launched in July last year. Sporting a mammoth 6.9-inch display, the phone garnered huge popularity among those who fancy watching their favorite videos or playing popular on a big-screen mobile device.

The global version of the Mi Max 3 usually retails for $372.99 but is currently available carrying a heavily discounted price tag of just $269.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 28 percent reduction in the phone’s original selling price. This discount is valid for the 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant which comes in the black color version.

Aside from taking advantage of the above-mentioned discount, you can apply coupon code GIZ_PUBTLCFR to get an extra $20 off.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the Mi Max 3 smartphone further down to just$259.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

You can visit this link in order to avail the discount. It is worth noting that the promo will come to an end in just three days.