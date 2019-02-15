Xiaomi suffers loss as truck transporting Mi phones is looted in India

Phone theft is one of the global epidemics which has refused to go. According to Consumer Reports, 3.1 million Americans were the victims of smartphone theft in 2013, up from 1.6 million in 2012. Another form of phone theft is carried out by raiding retail stores. Until recently, we never thought trucks conveying phones will be the target of robbers since the trucks are usually unmarked. But in India, it is fast becoming a thing.

A truck conveying Xiaomi cell phones has reportedly been robbed in India. The truck which was transporting Mi phones worth Rs 1 crore was on its way to Kolkata from Sri City. The robbery took place at a truck lay-by bay where the driver had stopped to rest for a while. The driver was then beaten and tied to a tree and then drove his truck away. The miscreants, who were said to be about four in number, reportedly stopped the vehicle at a nearby village where they transferred the cell phones to another unidentified truck and fled with the spoils. Locals, who found the driver tied to the tree, rescued him and informed the police, who swung into action to trace the truck.

The Indian Police force is already investigating the incident which they believe was preplanned and is suspected to have got the cooperation of company “insider”. The truck was an unmarked one so it is highly likely that the robbers had prior knowledge of what was inside. We do hope the crime gets unravelled soon but until then, Xiaomi India may have to device stricter security protocols for transporting its cargo.

