Samsung Galaxy A50, A30 and A10 full specifications leaked

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung will soon flood the Indian market with multiple Galaxy A-series of smartphones. The Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 phones are rumored to get announced in the first quarter of this year whereas the Galaxy A50 my go official in the second quarter of this year. My Smart Price has shared the entire specifications of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications

The Galaxy A50 will be arriving with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a 3D plastic body. The display will be equipped with Infinity-U display design that will produce full HD+ resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The Exynos 9610 chipset will be powering the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions of the Galaxy A50.

The Galaxy A50 will have a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity. It will carry support for 15W fast charging through USB-C. It will be a dual-SIM phone with a dedicated slot for microSD card.

The smartphone will be also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. It will include a front-facing camera of 25-megapixel and a triple camera setup with f/1.7 aperture 25-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture 5-megapixel fixed focus lens and an 8-megapixel fixed focus ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. Lastly, the handset measures 158.5 × 74.5 × 7.7mm.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications

The Galaxy A30 borrows features like dimensions, 3D glossy polycarbonate, 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-U display, dual-SIM support, microSD card slot and 15W fast charging enabled 4,000mAh battery from the Galaxy A50. It will be fueled by Exynos 7904 which power the recently released Galaxy M20 smartphone.

The Galaxy A30 will be equipped with a dual camera setup on its rear that will include an f/1.9 aperture 16-megapixel and an f/2.2 aperture 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it will be featuring a fixed focus f/1.9 aperture 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will be hitting the market in two variants such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It will be equipped with a rear-mounted finger reader.

Some of the other common features that will be available on the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 include Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby assistant, Pixel Merging, Background Blur, Scene Optimizer, Flaw Detection, Smart Beauty, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting, AR Stickers, Dolby Atmos, Dual Messenger, Secure Folder, Samsung Health, Adaptive Wi-Fi, Always-On Display, Smart Manager, Samsung Mall and dual VoLTE. Both phones will be available in colors like Black, White and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

The Galaxy A10 that will be measuring 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.94mm is expected to arrive with a glossy plastic rear. It will be arriving with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display with support for HD+ resolution. There is no confirmation on whether it features an AMOLED screen which indicates that it may come with an LCD display.

The low-end Exynos 7884B octa-core processor that works 1.8 GHz is rumored to power the A10 along with 3 GB of RAM. It will be featuring 32 GB of native storage. There is no confirmation on the support for microSD card slot on the device. It may draw power from 4,000mAh battery and it won’t carry support for fast charging. The handset will be lacking a fingerprint scanner.

For photography, it will have a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The other features of Galaxy A10 are dual-SIM support, Smart Manager, Samsung Mall and dual VoLTE.

There is no information available on the pricing of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Rumors have also revealed the existence of Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A40. The leaked specs of these phones may surface in the near future.

