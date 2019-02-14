Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch date for India is February 28

Xiaomi’s Global VP and Managing Director for India, Manu Kumar Jain has released a new tweet through his Twitter to confirm the Feb. 28 launch date for the Redmi Note 7. While the specifications of the Redmi Note 7 are no secret since they were revealed through its China launch, there are no details available on its pricing.

We promised a game changer & here it is! The #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ phone #RedmiNote7 will launch on 28th Feb, 2019! 📸 Mi Fans, mark the date! RT & spread the word if you want to own this beast. PS: there are more than 7 uber cool hints in this picture. Any guesses? 😎#ԀW8ㄣ pic.twitter.com/oVL22Pksvc — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 14, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 has a waterdrop-style notch screen of 6.3 inches which produces full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 660 chipset powers the smartphone. In China, the handset was introduced with up to 6 GB of RAM and a native storage of 64 GB. There is a microSD card slot on the device for more storage.

A vertical dual camera setup with 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor is fitted on the back panel of the Redmi Note 7. The front notch is equipped with 13-megapixel selfie snapper. It may receive power from a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is equipped with 18W fast charging through USB-C.

In India, the Redmi Note 7 may release in two models such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Probably, the rumored Redmi Note 7 Pro for India may come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Note 7 may release in three colors like Black, Blue and Twilight Gold colors. The handset may release in India with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 (~$140).

Rumors have it that the Redmi Go Android Go phone may also get announced along with the Redmi Note 7. India is also expected to receive the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone soon.