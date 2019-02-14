Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaks front design in real

A short hands-on video of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ flagship phone has been released by well-known accessory retailer called Mobile Fun. Even though its short clip, it manages to reveal the front design of the phone.

The Galaxy S10+ leaked hands-on video shows that there is a plastic screen protector on its display. There is no confirmation whether it is the thin plastic film what comes on the device out of the box or it is a specially designed screen protectors with dedicated cutouts for dual selfie snappers and in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The optical in-screen fingerprint scanner that are available on recent smartphones work without any issues with transparent screen protector. There is a possibility that the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor may only work when there is direct contact of the fingertip to the authentication area on the display. It may not want a screen protector film in between and this could be reason behind the large round-shaped cutout.

The Galaxy S10+ is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Infinity-O design. It may come with 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front-facing camera. The handset may arrive with Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC in different markets. The SoC could be supported by 8 GB of RAM. It may come with up to 512 GB of storage.

The Galaxy S10+ may run on One UI flavored Android 9 Pie OS. It may include 4,000mAh battery which could be equipped with features like rapid charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The rear-mounted triple camera setup may include 12-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel RGB sensor and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

Samsung is expected to release a limited-edition Galaxy S10+. It may sport a ceramic body, 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of native storage.