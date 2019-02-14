First render of Mi 9 Explorer Edition reveals quad rear cameras

The Mi 9 has been getting all the spotlight but now it is the turn of the Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The very first render has surfaced online and it shows there will be a big difference between it and the Mi 9 which itself is shaping up to be a fantastic device.

The Mi 9 Explorer Edition’s existence was confirmed a few weeks ago by Xiaomi’s president but this is the first time we are seeing what it looks like even though it’s only of the phone’s rear.

Unlike the Mi 9 which will have a triple rear camera setup, the Explorer Edition will come with four. So, while the Mi 9 will be Xiaomi’s first triple rear camera smartphone, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be its first quad rear camera smartphone.

The four sensors are arranged vertically with the uppermost sensor having a red ring around it. This is most likely the primary sensor. All the sensors share a single housing and there is an LED flash below the setup.

Even though this is just a partial reveal of the device, we can see Xiaomi is bringing back the transparent design that shows the phone’s “internals”. And just like its predecessor, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, this is most likely a 3D printed piece of plastic covering the phone’s real internals. Can you see the Snapdragon logo in the image?

The render shows the Mi 9 Explorer Edition has its volume rocker and power button on the right. We bet there is an extra button on the left too. However, what we are more curious about is its display. Will it have a waterdrop notch too or a regular notch or maybe a punch hole? We will have to wait for more images to surface.

READ MORE: Xiaomi to announce a new product on Feb. 24 at MWC 2019

We expect the Mi 9 Explorer to also come with a Snapdragon 855 processor but 8GB of RAM and maybe even 256GB of storage. It will also be nice if it has support for wireless charging.

(Source)