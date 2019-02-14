Xiaomi to launch a new Mi router alongside Mi 9 on February 20

Xiaomi is often referred to as the “Apple of China” because of its innovative products and when we think of Apple we are reminded of its late founder Steve Jobs. Xiaomi is always keen to copy Apple’s innovations and that may have veered into non-tech related aspect. In a recent Weibo post, the company’s social media handlers shared a poster with the caption “One more thing”. Now, this was Steve Job’s legendary parting shot during the company’s launch events and it is usually followed by the unexpected announcement of a new product.

Seems Xiaomi is going to be following that path and may likely be announcing another product on February 20 aside from the Mi 9. As for what the product could be, the Mi Router Weibo handle did not leave us in doubt indicating that a new router would be joining the fray. There is no detail about the router but we expect it to be an upgrade over the current crop of high-end routers.

Xiaomi presently has a number of Wi-Fi routers under its arsenal since it first entered the router business in 2013. That is perhaps because of the importance of the router as a networking device in the home, office and other public places. As a matter of act, the Mi Routers have become one of the company’s main products alongside the Mi phones and Mi TV.

