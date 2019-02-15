Redmi Note 7 may soon be available on open sale as it goes on flash sale again after just three days

Xiaomi today put up the Redmi Note 7 on another flash sale, the second of such since after the Chinese New year. The first flash sale after the Chinese lunar new year took place on February 12 and then, just three days later, it has gone on sale again. The gap between the first and second flash sale is an indication that the available stock has been boosted. Don’t forget the first post-New year flash sale was sold out in minutes.

The Redmi Note 7 has been a very hot-selling device since its first sale. The first round of sale was sold out in just about 8 minutes and 36 seconds with hundreds of thousands of units sold. The third round of flash sale was even sold out faster within just 2 minutes and 50 seconds. So far, Xiaomi disclosed that it has sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 in China. The device is meant to go on sale in India later this February, specifically on February 28. The Chinese manufacturer may likely push the device to other markets around the globe in no distant time.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a powerful specs lineup with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset at its heart. On the camera end, the device packs a 48MP main camera in a dual camera arrangement.

