Buy Xiaomi Redmi Go Smartphone For Just $69.99 On Banggood

The hotly-anticipated Redmi Go smartphone has been subject to all sorts of speculations and leaks.

While the Redmi Go is slated to hit the Indian store shelves today, February 19th, the global version of the recently unveiled smartphone has already gone up for sale on Banggood.

Normally expected to set you back $89.99, the Xiaomi Redmi Go can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $69.99 on Banggood.

The Chinese online store known for offering the best bang for your buck has teamed up with Xiaomi to offer a 22 percent discount on the Redmi Go smartphone.

An absolute steal at this price, the Redmi Go sports an eye-catching 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

The phone packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor, Quad core, up to 1.4GHz processor along with a highly competent Adreno 308, up to 500MHz GPU, under the hood.

It ships with 1GB of RAM and offers 8GB of onboard storage capacity that can be extended up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the photography front, the Redmi Go houses an 8.0MP camera on the back with Single LED flash, Auto-focus, HDR and a slew of other features.

Up front, there’s a 5.0MP camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, 3-element lens, selfie timer, and HDR for superior self-portraits and video chatting experience.

The phone runs Android Go (8.x) OS and draws its juices from a built-in 3000mAh battery. In terms of sensors, the Redmi Go features an ambient light sensor, vibration motor, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.

While you can buy both the black and the blue color version of the Redmi Go smartphone at a lowered price, it is worth noting that there were only 498 pieces of each color version left for this promo at the time of writing.

You can follow this link to take full advantage of the discount and check out more details about the global version of the Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone. Note that the promo is slated to end on February 25th.

Get 22% Off On Xiaomi Redmi Go Smartphone