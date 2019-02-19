Xiaomi’s hotly-anticipated Mi 9 smartphone is yet to hit the store shelves. The phone has been floating around the rumor mill and making several appearances online in the form of leaks.



As if that weren’t enough, the Chinese electronics company known for making top-end mobile devices has been teasing key details about the Mi 9.

In fact, Xiaomi gave its loyal fanbase a brief glimpse of the upcoming device’s colors while spilling the beans on the triple camera setup, wireless charging, screen, fingerprint scanner etc.

Much to the delight of those who have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the long-rumored smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9 has finally gone up for pre-order on Giztop.



There are two variants of the phone that you can pre-order on Giztop. You can go for the black-tinted variant that ships with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage capacity and will set you back $599.

Alternatively, you can buy the slightly larger variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 that features 8GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage capacity. This variant carries a $699 price tag on Giztop.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is quite an irresistible smartphone. It boasts an impressive array of features including a mammoth 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, FHD+ display with 2280×1080 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the phone packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with a highly competent Adreno 640 GPU for an immersive video watching and casual gaming experience.

On the optics front, the Mi 9 houses a 48MP+12MP+16MP triple camera setup on the back. Up front, there’s a 24MP AI selfie camera.

Moreover, the device runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and draws its juices from a 3500mAh battery that supports 32W Fast Charge, and 20W fast wireless charging.

Aside from featuring a 5th generation In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, the Mi 9 comes with a slew of useful sensors like accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, and compass.

You can visit this link to check out more details about the feature-laden Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone and buy a variant of the phone that suits your fancy. Note that the estimated delivery for the phone is by the end of next month.

Pre-Order Xiaomi Mi 9 Smartphone