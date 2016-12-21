Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Small-Screen Xiaomi Mi S Flagship Details Leaked

by Habeeb Onawole ago 6

It appears Xiaomi might be considering a small-screen flagship device for those who do not fancy phones with large displays. The information comes in form of a number of images of a phone called the Xiaomi Mi S posted on Weibo by @C数码猫 (C Digital cat).

xiaomi-mi-s xiaomi-mi-s-2

The Xiaomi Mi S is expected to feature a 4.6-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.0 storage. It will come with a 2600mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and will have a 12MP main camera and a 4MP front facing shooter. You might think since the Xiaomi Mi S will be featuring a small battery and display it will have a thin profile, but surprisingly, the dimensions of the phone puts its thickness at 8.2mm, its length at 128.3mm and width at 64.2mm.

A more detailed description of the specs says the main camera which is positioned at the top right corner with a dual LED flash beside it, is a Sony IMX378 sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and an 80° viewing angle. The camera will be able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 120fps.

xiaomi-mi-s-3 xiaomi-mi-s-4

The Xiaomi Mi S appears to use a single nano-sim card with support for 3x carrier aggregation(3xCA). The phone will support 4G+, 4G, 3G,and 2G networks. It will also have NFC, dual WiFi band support, WiDi, and WiFi Direct.

READ MORE: Report Says Xiaomi Mi 5C Could In fact Be Xiaomi Meri

Xiaomi is using a simple design for the Xiaomi Mi S. The audio jack is at the bottom and it sits on the left side of the USB Type-C port and speaker grille. The fingerprint scanner also appears to be an ultra-sonic one like that of the Xiaomi Mi 5S.

Big Question: Where is the Xiaomi Mi 5C/Meri?

 xiaomi-mi-s-5xiaomi-mi-s-6xiaomi-mi-s-7

Source: Weibo.com

  • FioleK

    at 4.6 HD would be enough… get 1-2mm thicker and bigger battery…

  • Rick

    Finally something for the smaller hands…

  • I would love to see more high end small phones but something closer to 5 inches would be preferable to me. I tried the 4.6 inch Sony Xperia X Compact and found the screen to be a bit small for my eyes although it was easy to hold because of its compactness. I would like to see a 4.8 inch phone with minimal side bezels and a large battery. The Redmi 3 series, being a budget line, was a bit bulky and the Redmi 4 is way over weight at 158 grams, which is even heavier than the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge at 157 grams.

  • zupatami

    they broke MTP, but repaired by MIUI tweaks

  • Victor Ksl

    Oh No…..make it 5″-5.15″ with 4100mAh…..

  • Guaire

    It won’t happen IMO. If there was a sizable market for compact flagships more vendor would have make it. Even Sony doesn’t make them anymore.

    Especially in China which still is Xiaomi’s main market with a very very large margin people prefers at least 5 inch screen.

    They can make a compact 5 inchers though. Judging by the other phones like ZUK Edge and Nubia Z11 currently on the market, 66mm width and 132mm height is possible.

    Or 136.4 x 68.4mm for 5.2″ screen.