Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 4G Key Specs, Pricing Surface Ahead of Friday Launch

Xiaomi had recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on Dec. 23 for a newer edition of its notebook with 4G support. Fresh details suggest that it will arrive with Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro moniker.

Xiaomi had launched its first ever laptop called Mi Notebook Air in July this year. It borrowed its design and name from its rival, the MacBook Air. Now, the Chinese company is all set to offer an upgraded edition of its Mi Notebook Air notebook with 4G support. Yet again the new model’s name – Mi Notebook Pro sounds quite similar to its rival Apple product, the MacBook Pro.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro Specs

What does the Pro edition include apart from 4G connectivity? It is expected to arrive with a 4K resolution display and it is also expected to include Intel i7-6700HQ processor under its hood. Like the Mi Notebook Air, the Pro edition may arrive in two screen sizes of 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch.

For graphics, it is pegged to include GTX 960M GPU. The processor of the Mi Notebook Pro will be supported by 16 GB DDR RAM. For storage needs, the notebook is expected to feature a 512 GB SSD drive.

The size of its battery is not known yet. With 4G support, its users will be able to access the internet anytime and anywhere. More details on the laptop are expected to revealed through Dec. 23 Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 4G launch event.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro Price

The Mi Notebook Pro with its hefty specs is expected to carry an affordable pricing. It is expected to be available with a starting price of 6,000 Yuan ($863), which would be great for the above specs.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2016 is available with a starting price of $1,499. None of the MacBook Pro variants feature 4G support. Even the highest configuration model with $2,799 pricing lacks the feature.

