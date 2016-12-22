Huawei P10 Might Come With Dual-Curved Display

Huawei’s resources are probably focused on their first flagship device for next year, the Huawei P10. Since the Huawei Mate 9 was announced, the Huawei P10 has been the focus of leaks and rumors. The latest one comes from Weibo user @reviewer_Well who says the Huawei P10 will come with a dual-curved display.

The Huawei Mate 9 Pro is the company’s first device with a dual-curved display, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the next flagship has a curved display as well.

He also mentioned that the Huawei P10 will have it’s fingerprint scanner in front instead of the back like the Huawei P9 and that the P10 might be the first Huawei phone to feature wireless charging. How the company intends to achieve that with an all-metal body still remains a mystery as phones with wireless charging are usually non-metal.

All of these information have not been confirmed by Huawei but one feature we are sure about is the dual-rear cameras. That should remain and be better than that of the Huawei P9.

Source: Weibo