Gionee M2017 Official: Dual-Curved AMOLED Display, 6GB RAM and 7000mAh Battery

The holiday spirit is still in the air but we doubt the staff at Gionee had time to celebrate at all as the company just announced its new phone, the Gionee M2017.

While the name might have hinted at it being launched next year, Gionee decided to take off the wraps on this new device just a few days before the end of 2016. The Gionee M2017 has been in the news for a while and has generated much buzz for its unique design. Now that the phone is official, lets take a look at its specs.

Gionee M2017 Specifications

The Gionee M2017 sports a 5.7-inch dual-curved AMOLED 2K display, a snapdragon 653 processor clocked at 1.95GHz, 6GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. There is a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP and 13MP sensor with optical zoom. The cameras have a focus speed of 0.03 seconds and also have quick focus under dim light.

The primary camera in front is an 8MP sensor and there is a fingerprint scanner up in front.

The rumors are true. The Gionee M2017 does come with a 7000mAh battery. Gionee says the 7000mAh (700Wh/L battery density) battery is actually two 3500mAh batteries that are connected in parallel in order to reduce the charging temperature and increase safety. The Gionee M2017 supports 24W fast charging with up to 12 charging protection measures and can in turn be used to charge other devices.

There is a dedicated security chip in the Gionee M2017 that protects user data using hardware encryption. Data stored on the chip can’t be accessed via brute-force or reverse-decryption as the files will self destruct when the chip is accessed via any of the above means. The chip also encrypts calls, messages, and payment verification.

Gionee doesn’t stop there. The fingerprint scanner can’t be bypassed as it uses an infrared system to detect changes in blood flow so as to determine if the fingerprint is ”live”.

The Gionee M2017 launches with Amigo 3.5 which is based on Android Marshmallow.

Gionee M2017 Design

The M2017 is a luxury phone, there is no doubt about it. The back is covered in hand trimmed calfskin leather sourced from the United States. The frame that runs around the body is made of aluminium and is symmetrical on both sides.

Gionee M2017 Price

The Gionee M2017 starts at ¥6,999 (~$1007) for the 6GB+128GB version and ¥16,999 (~$24446) for the 6GB+256GB version that sports an alligator skin instead of calfskin leather. It will go on sale on the 6th of January via online and offline sales channels.

Gionee is offering owners an exclusive after sales service. If you break your screen within the first year, it will be replaced for free. Owners can also enjoy an extended warranty period of 2 years after registration and will not need to pay for logistics if they send in their faulty device.