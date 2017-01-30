Nokia P1 Concept Showcases Premium Design of the Flagship Smartphone

Nokia is expected to unveil new devices at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Feb. 26. Earlier this month, rumors started swirling that the Nokia P1, the alleged flagship from the company was spotted at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 at Qualcomm’s booth. However, the chip manufacturer denied the rumors and said it was only a reference unit. Concept Creator, that has created concept images of Galaxy S8 and iPhone has also created Nokia P1 concept based on the rumors of the device.

The video does not contain any information on the specifications of the device. However, only few details on the specs are revealed in the name of the video. It states that the Nokia P1 features a 22.3-megapixel rear camera, 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage.

The Nokia P1 concept video shows that the device features a hybrid SIM slot at the bottom part of the left side of the device. Its rear camera is enabled with triple LED flash along with a Nokia logo at the center. The right edge of the device seems to house a display lock/unlock button and volume controllers.

At the bottom, it seems to sport a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port and an external speaker. Below the display is a physical home button that probably features a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone seems to house a large display with super-slim bezels. Above the display, there is a selfie shooter and another Nokia logo.

As far as the design of Nokia P1 is concerned, it bears a premium appeal as its sports a metal unibody chassis like Nokia 6 along with chamfered edges. The device is shown in three colors, white, silver and black.

Rumors have revealed the Nokia P1 would be fueled by Snapdragon 835 chip. It is expected to feature a 5.3-inch quad HD IGZO display from Sharp. Some of the other features of Nokia P1 include a 3,500 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

There is no confirmation on whether the Nokia P1 will be announced at the upcoming MWC 2017. Some rumors have also stated that the company may unveil it in the second half of the year.

Here is the Nokia P1 concept video: