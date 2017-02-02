Xiaomi Mi 5C To Feature Self-Developed Octa-core Pinecone SoC, Launching This Month!

The Xiaomi Mi 5C has turned out to be one of Xiaomi‘s rumored device that just refused to meet with us. The device has been popping in and out of the radar, even finding its way into e-commerce websites Jingdong (JD.com) and Taobao but yet wasn’t released. Perhaps Xiaomi was waiting for the right time to unveil the first device that would carry its self-developed Pinecone processor. But it looks like we’ll finally meet the Mi 5C soon if the latest rumor we are getting is anything to go by.

Coming from research analyst Kevin Wang, is the revelation that the Mi 5C would indeed feature an octa-core Pinecone processor developed by Xiaomi.The processor would be based on the Cortex-A53 cores in a 4×4 arrangement which place it in the mid-range category. The analyst also hinted that the Mi 5C could be released this month. In addition, another tipster added his voice to the discuss by revealing that there is another SoC with the more powerful Cortex-A73 cores still in a 4 x 4 architecture which would be released later on.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi 5C Gets China’s 3C Certification, Rumored to Launch in February

The Xiaomi Mi 5C had earlier been revealed to sport a 5.5-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The device, which also goes by the codename Meri, will run on MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow 6.0. Earlier rumors had also tipped the device for launch this February, so we hope to finally get to meet the device soon.