Rumor: Moto G5 Expected to Go on Sale Mid-March

There is basically nothing hidden about the Moto G5 phone now save for the price. The most recent info is about a possible retail date leaked by a UK retailer.

The info was posted on twitter by Roland Quandt who tweeted about the BlackBerry Mercury’s camera about a week ago. The tweet includes a screenshot from the store some say is Clove Technology, a UK-based online shop that deals in smartphones, tablets and a bunch of other gadgets. The listing has the Moto G5 in Gold (MOT-G5GL) and Gray (MOT-G5GR) with 2GB of RAM and a mid-March date for availability. That puts it at roughly 2 weeks after MWC.

The Moto G5 is expected to launch with a 5-inches 1080p screen and a Snapdragon 430 SoC like the Nokia 6. It will be available in two storage variants: 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB. Rear camera is a 13MP shooter with dual LED flash and the front camera is a 5MP sensor. It is also expected to feature a fingerprint scanner and NFC.