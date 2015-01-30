Earlier, Lei Jun had said that Xiaomi will release a few more back covers for its flagship device, the Xiaomi Mi4. Finally, the day has arrived and we get to take a look at the five different Xiaomi Mi4 wood back covers in pictures.

This is not the first time, we are seeing such a design, but nevertheless, all the five covers looks awesome. There are actually six such covers that will be available in the market, out of which five of them are shown in the pictures below.

All the five Xiaomi Mi4 wood back covers are pretty smooth and come with a solid shade that replicated the design of different types of wood. Also, they are coated with a protective layer to make it last longer. The five wood finish covers shown in the pictures are as follows: black apricot wood, bamboo Bangkok, walnut, white oak and rosewood.

As you can see, all the five look pretty good and we are sure at 69 Yuan i.e. at $11, fans will be more than happy to swap the standard covers with these beautiful ones!

So, which one do you like the most?