Ulefone Future Review – Budget Bezel-Less Smartphone!

Ulefone may not be the first name you think of when it comes to smartphones but they have one interesting device, which is called the Future. Learn more in our full review.

Ulefone Future Review: VIDEO REVIEW

Ulefone Future Review: UNBOXING

The phone comes in a pretty nice box and the contents include all the usual items you would expect to come with any phone. Some extras include a fast charger, USB C to micro USB adapter and a high-quality TPU case.

Ulefone Future Review: SPECS

Display 5.5″ 1080p (Full-HD) Processor Mediatek Helio P10, 64-bit, octa-core (up to 2GHz) RAM 4GB Camera 5MP Front/16MP Back Connectivity Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, GPS, WIFI, GSM,EDGE, GPRS, UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+, dual-SIM. Battery 3.000 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions 151.5 x 73.5 x 8.6mm /185g OS Android 6.0 Storage 32GB (expandable via microSD card slot up to 256GB)

Ulefone Future Review: DESIGN and DISPLAY

The phone stands out from the crowd of affordable devices due to its bezel-less display. I have to tell you that it indeed looks great. However, the view on the very edges of the display is a little distorted to make that bezel-less look but I’m okay with that.

The 5.5” 1080p LCD panel itself is great. It is sharp and crisp, and color reproduction is good.

We have a 5MP selfie shooter along with the non-customisable multi-colour LED flash on the top and on-screen navigation buttons instead of capacitive ones.

Also, the phone sports a premium all-metal design with nano-injected antenna lines and great build quality. The buttons are nice and tactile and the phone feels very nice in the hand. We don’t see a side fingerprint scanner very often on budget phones but it is actually very convenient to reach. The scanner is not the fastest I’ve tested but it gets the job done.

As far as camera, we have a 16MP Samsung shooter coupled with a dual LED flash.

The loudspeaker is on the bottom and it sounds tinny as on most of budget phones.

You can put either 2 SIMs or 1 SIM and the microSD card in this hybrid slot. I love the supplied SIM ejector pin. You can just insert it in the headset jack and leave it there.

Ulefone Future Review: HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

Ulefone Future has some pretty good specs. The phone ships with an octa-core Mediatek Helio P10 chip with the clock speeds of 2GHz, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. These are pretty good specs for the price of the phone to say the least.

The gaming performance is good if you play games on medium graphics. If you set graphics to maximum, you should expect quite a bit of stutter and some skipped frames.

Ulefone Future Review: BENCHMARKS

Ulefone Future Review: USER INTERFACE

We have a pretty standard Android 6.0 user interface. We don’t have any fancy features or customization options but most importantly, the device is fast and you should not expect any hiccups on the daily basis.

Ulefone Future Review: CAMERA

The daylight image quality is pretty good yet not always consistent. You can get some nice and detailed shots but camera may struggle with dynamic range in some situations.

The low-light camera performance is not so great but this is what you usually get with the phones in this price range, anyway.

The selfie camera is not very impressive but it will be enough for social media.

The 1080p video quality is pretty good for a budget phone. See a video review for a video sample.

Ulefone Future Review: CONNECTIVITY

I didn’t have any connectivity issues with the phone as the signal reception was good and the call quality was decent. Also, the Wifi worked fine. GPS may take a little longer to get the position but it is pretty accurate.

Ulefone Future Review: BATTERY LIFE

The 3000mAh battery can be fully charged 1 hour and 30 mins thanks to the included fast charger.

The battery life is pretty good. I could get over 4 hours of screen-on time on a mixed use.

Ulefone Future Review: CONCLUSIONS

Ulefone Future is one of those devices that wants to stand out from the crowd and the company succeeded in quite a few ways.

The bezel-less display design indeed looks great, the phone sports some great specifications, all-metal construction is premium and the phone looks and feels more expensive than it costs.

Also, we have a decent camera for daylight images, a fingerprint sensor and a fast charge support.

On the other hand, it would have been nice to see a more powerful processor for 3D gaming and a little bit faster fingerprint scanner.

At the price of $240 Ulefone Future may not be the only device you have to look for in this price range but if you want a phone with unique looks, decent specs and good day-to-day performance, it may be worth checking out.

