Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Ulefone Future Review – Budget Bezel-Less Smartphone!

ReviewTop StoriesUlefone

by Linas P. ago 6

Ulefone may not be the first name you think of when it comes to smartphones but they have one interesting device, which is called the Future. Learn more in our full review.

Thanks to Bangood for sending Ulefone Future for a review.

7% OFF COUPON: cupo7bg

Buy Ulefone Future from Bangood with a 7% Coupon Code: cupo7bg

Ulefone Future Review: VIDEO REVIEW

Ulefone Future Review: UNBOXING

IMG_2875JPG IMG_2877JPG

The phone comes in a pretty nice box and the contents include all the usual items you would expect to come with any phone. Some extras include a fast charger, USB C to micro USB adapter and a high-quality TPU case.

Ulefone Future Review: SPECS

Display
5.5″ 1080p (Full-HD)
Processor
Mediatek Helio P10, 64-bit, octa-core (up to 2GHz)
RAM
4GB
Camera
5MP Front/16MP Back
Connectivity
Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, GPS, WIFI, GSM,EDGE, GPRS, UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+, dual-SIM.
Battery
3.000 mAh (non-removable)
Dimensions
151.5 x 73.5 x 8.6mm /185g
OS
Android 6.0
Storage
32GB (expandable via microSD card slot up to 256GB)

Ulefone Future Review: DESIGN and DISPLAY

IMG_2937JPG

The phone stands out from the crowd of affordable devices due to its bezel-less display. I have to tell you that it indeed looks great. However, the view on the very edges of the display is a little distorted to make that bezel-less look but I’m okay with that.

IMG_2958JPG

The 5.5” 1080p LCD panel itself is great. It is sharp and crisp, and color reproduction is good.

IMG_2925JPG

We have a 5MP selfie shooter along with the non-customisable multi-colour LED flash on the top and on-screen navigation buttons instead of capacitive ones.

IMG_2904JPG

Also, the phone sports a premium all-metal design with nano-injected antenna lines and great build quality. The buttons are nice and tactile and the phone feels very nice in the hand. We don’t see a side fingerprint scanner very often on budget phones but it is actually very convenient to reach. The scanner is not the fastest I’ve tested but it gets the job done.

IMG_2912JPG

As far as camera, we have a 16MP Samsung shooter coupled with a dual LED flash.

IMG_2919JPG

The loudspeaker is on the bottom and it sounds tinny as on most of budget phones.

IMG_2977JPG IMG_2917JPG

You can put either 2 SIMs or 1 SIM and the microSD card in this hybrid slot. I love the supplied SIM ejector pin. You can just insert it in the headset jack and leave it there.

Ulefone Future Review: HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

IMG_2908JPG

Ulefone Future has some pretty good specs. The phone ships with an octa-core Mediatek Helio P10 chip with the clock speeds of 2GHz, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. These are pretty good specs for the price of the phone to say the least.

The gaming performance is good if you play games on medium graphics. If you set graphics to maximum, you should expect quite a bit of stutter and some skipped frames.

Ulefone Future Review: BENCHMARKS

Ulefone Future Review: USER INTERFACE

We have a pretty standard Android 6.0 user interface. We don’t have any fancy features or customization options but most importantly, the device is fast and you should not expect any hiccups on the daily basis.

Ulefone Future Review: CAMERA

The daylight image quality is pretty good yet not always consistent. You can get some nice and detailed shots but camera may struggle with dynamic range in some situations.

The low-light camera performance is not so great but this is what you usually get with the phones in this price range, anyway.

The selfie camera is not very impressive but it will be enough for social media.

The 1080p video quality is pretty good for a budget phone. See a video review for a video sample.

Download full resolution camera samples

Ulefone Future Review: CONNECTIVITY

IMG_2894JPG

I didn’t have any connectivity issues with the phone as the signal reception was good and the call quality was decent. Also, the Wifi worked fine. GPS may take a little longer to get the position but it is pretty accurate.

Ulefone Future Review: BATTERY LIFE

The 3000mAh battery can be fully charged 1 hour and 30 mins thanks to the included fast charger.

The battery life is pretty good. I could get over 4 hours of screen-on time on a mixed use.

Ulefone Future Review: CONCLUSIONS

IMG_2946JPG

Ulefone Future is one of those devices that wants to stand out from the crowd and the company succeeded in quite a few ways.

IMG_2930JPG

The bezel-less display design indeed looks great, the phone sports some great specifications, all-metal construction is premium and the phone looks and feels more expensive than it costs.

IMG_2921JPG

Also, we have a decent camera for daylight images, a fingerprint sensor and a fast charge support.

IMG_2890JPG

On the other hand, it would have been nice to see a more powerful processor for 3D gaming and a little bit faster fingerprint scanner.

IMG_2902JPG

At the price of $240 Ulefone Future may not be the only device you have to look for in this price range but if you want a phone with unique looks, decent specs and good day-to-day performance, it may be worth checking out.

7% OFF COUPON: cupo7bg

Buy Ulefone Future from Bangood with a 7% Coupon Code: cupo7bg

Always be the first to know. Follow us:

4.5

At the price of $240 Ulefone Future may not be the only device you have to look for in this price range but if you want a phone with unique looks, decent specs and good day-to-day performance, it may be worth checking out.

Design and Build
Display
Hardware
User Interface
Camera
Connectivity
Battery Life
Overall Performance
Value for Money
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • The P10 looks to struggle in the most intensive games at 1080p, even where the 6752 still delivered accaptable framerates, which probably means that the GPU throttles down.
    I recommend skipping the P10 until it comes in devices below 160$, not worth it, especially if you have a 6752 or X10.

    • Muhammad Yasir

      damn right ! GPU’s bottlenecking over all computer operations !

      thanks for the advice @tkstevefox:disqus , im gonna avoid P10 at ALL costs (pun intended)

      • P20 should be much better as it will be manufactured on 16nm process which will allow MTK to put more GPU cores and maybe even a pair of A72`s in there(who knows)

        • Muhammad Yasir

          DAMN !
          that’d be SUPER NOICE !

  • Muhammad Yasir

    Linus if you DONT mind … can i complain that you DONT focus enough on the camera reviews ??
    i would have liked a LITTLE more details on the cams…

  • John Bairstow

    Uhans U300 is better than because of unique look, bigger battery capacity, and IP65 ( water and dust proof )