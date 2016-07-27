Xiaomi Redmi Pro AnTuTu Benchmark Performance: Helio X25 + 4GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi released the much hyped Redmi Pro flagship yesterday boasting of great specs especially the 13MP+5MP dual rear cameras featured on the device. The phone also features other specs like a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display screen, a deca-core Helio X25 processor on the top-end model as well as Helio X20 chipset on the base models. Other specs include 3GB and 4GB RAM options, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB built-in storage models and a whopping 4050mAh battery.

Even with these caliber of specifications, nothing is known before now about the performance of the Redmi Pro but details of the Antutu benchmark performance scores of the top-end version sporting 4GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage and a Helio X25 processor, have surfaced online. The scores lists the performance of the device in various aspects, posting impressive results.

It is worth mentioning that the Antutu benchmark scores were generated from a Redmi Pro whose battery wasn’t fully charged, thus the results is expected to be better when the battery is fully charged. More details later, meanwhile you can view the entire results below.

