New Xiaomi Phone Leaked: 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage, & All-Metal Body

Just a few weeks after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus, pictures of a new Xiaomi phone have leaked online. The new phone which features an all-metal black body is said to be a new Redmi phone, though some say it might be the Xiaomi Mi 5c.

The front of the phone is fitted with a 2.5D glass and appears to feature the same fingerprint groove as the Mi 5s which means it may come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The back has a dual tone black coating with the top part that houses the camera, LED flash, and the antenna; and the lower part, having a darker shade of black compared to the rest of the body. .The camera is placed at the top left corner of the phone beside the flash. The phone keeps the power button and volume rocker on the left like all the new Xiaomi phones.

One of the images leaked includes the about phone section of the phone. There’s 3GB of RAM on board, 64GB of storage, and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It’s also running Android Marshmallow 6.0 based on MIUI 8. The funny thing about the image is the security patch which is dated December 2015 which is pretty old. The page also lists that the phone supports VoLTE.

The images were posted on Weibo by a user whose account name translates to @jumping cute tiger with an accompanying text saying it’s a new Redmi phone with a Mediatek Helio P20 chip and 3GB of RAM priced like the Mi 5s.

The base version of the Xiaomi Mi 5s starts at 1999 Yuan ($300) and features a Snapdragon 821 processor. No one will pick a phone with a Helio P20 phone over a Snapdragon 821 phone selling at the same price. So we want to believe that price is just a wild guess.

There are no details on release date yet and there are still a lot of unknown features yet, but once we have more information, we’ll update you.

  • Jh1

    Hopefully they will actually make it available in black. Looks nice that way. Would be fantastic if this is the redmi 4.

    • Luc

      Unfortunately the phone isn’t the Redmi 4. The build quality of the device look premium and moreover it has the same home button sensor than the one on the MI5S. I was thinking that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 4 with SD625 in September but it disappeared from their plan. I am thinking to get the Redmi Note 3 Pro Special Edition at 160€ (3gb/32gb), I am tired to wait for the right device.

      • Jh1

        You are probably correct, but it would still be nice to see a redmi 4 with this build quality. Can’t go wrong with the RN3 pro. That phone is still at the top of my list, along with the cool1 dual, redmi pro and redmi note 4 (if software updates improve the camera).

        • Luc

          There is a serious dude who has a channel called Tech Tablets (on you-tube) who reviewed the Cool1, Redmi Pro and Redmi Note 4. He said that the winner is still the best phone out there. I prefer the design and build quality of the RN4 but its camera isn’t great when compared to the RN3Pro. Moreover, I do prefer Snapdragon processors. Unfortunately according to an analyst the chance to see a Redmi Note 4 with a Snapdragon CPU is low.

          There are other phones out there but it depends on your budget too. I am really interested by the Xiaomi MI5S but the device is really expensive. We have seen some leaks regarding the Redmi 4 and we don’t know when this phone will be released. Maybe early next year because Xiaomi is actually working on the MI Note 2 Pro. However, I would love to see a Redmi 4 with 3GB ram and 32GB storage equipped with SD625 sold at 180$.

          • Jh1

            I am a fan of that reviewer we well. The redmi note 4 build quality is great, but as of yet the camera is a bit of a let down. I don’t have a preference of Qualcomm or mediatek. Both suit my needs well, however it does seem like the sd650/652 is seeing better battery life in the RN3 pro and cool1 dual than the helio x20/25 is in the redmi pro and note 4. To be honest, I think all are good choices, but if I was buying today, it would likely be the RN3 pro. My m2 note is still going strong though, so there is time for prices to drop or new devices to be be released before I actually make a decision though.

          • Luc

            I do understand you, I would have taken the same decision if I had a perfectly working phone. In my case, it is been a while that I am waiting for the right phone to invest some money. I really like the Honor 8 and the Xiaomi MI5S but they are both expensive. That being said, those devices are still great options when compared to the price of devices such as the Iphone 7 or the Samsung S7. The only downside of the RN3Pro is the size of the device. I think that with the time I will get used to it.

            There are many options out there and new devices are released everyday so it is becoming harder and harder to make the right decision.

            I am going to order the RN3Pro today or tomorrow on Aliexpress.

            Cheers!

        • Luc

          According Tech Tablets, the winner is the Redmi Note 3 Pro. Moreover a full LTE frequencies has been released under the name Redmi Note 3 Pro Special Edition.

    • Guaire

      Unreleased Redmi 4 appeared on TENAA months ago. Design wise it was almost identical with the Redmi Note 4 except the size. IDK why they didn’t release it.

  • Shashank

    there is no Mi logo present it just a Phone running on MIUI 8 thats it!

  • LinkWii777

    Lie, No Mi logo and Bad design shell

  • Assefa Hanson

    sales dont work that way saying “no one will buy a p20 phone over a 821” is making a massive assumption that is the customer knows the difference and fact is only us online buyers are aware the other 99% of buyers will easily buy this over the mi5s

    • Pranav

      But mi market is online based where many are aware of the specs.

      • Assefa Hanson

        good argument your right

  • Looks fake as the Android date is 01.12.2015.
    Helio P20 should be out next month, but the thing is that Xiaomi have distanced themselves from the cheaper MTK chips(only went for X20/25).
    From what I can deduce is that if it`s a 2.2GHz chip, it`s the P25(that MTK unveiled last week to be a boosted P20 version). Although the only problem here is that this is still a Mali MP2 GPU(albeit begin T880) and will offer very little performance increace in GPU intensive games over the P10.

  • Wolvie

    As long as NO Qualcomm version, it is a big NO for me to buy any Xiaomi Smartphones.

  • Mikeair

    Wahou nice leak, it was the real one