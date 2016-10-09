New Xiaomi Phone Leaked: 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage, & All-Metal Body

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Just a few weeks after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus, pictures of a new Xiaomi phone have leaked online. The new phone which features an all-metal black body is said to be a new Redmi phone, though some say it might be the Xiaomi Mi 5c.

The front of the phone is fitted with a 2.5D glass and appears to feature the same fingerprint groove as the Mi 5s which means it may come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The back has a dual tone black coating with the top part that houses the camera, LED flash, and the antenna; and the lower part, having a darker shade of black compared to the rest of the body. .The camera is placed at the top left corner of the phone beside the flash. The phone keeps the power button and volume rocker on the left like all the new Xiaomi phones.

One of the images leaked includes the about phone section of the phone. There’s 3GB of RAM on board, 64GB of storage, and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It’s also running Android Marshmallow 6.0 based on MIUI 8. The funny thing about the image is the security patch which is dated December 2015 which is pretty old. The page also lists that the phone supports VoLTE.

The images were posted on Weibo by a user whose account name translates to @jumping cute tiger with an accompanying text saying it’s a new Redmi phone with a Mediatek Helio P20 chip and 3GB of RAM priced like the Mi 5s.

The base version of the Xiaomi Mi 5s starts at 1999 Yuan ($300) and features a Snapdragon 821 processor. No one will pick a phone with a Helio P20 phone over a Snapdragon 821 phone selling at the same price. So we want to believe that price is just a wild guess.

There are no details on release date yet and there are still a lot of unknown features yet, but once we have more information, we’ll update you.

