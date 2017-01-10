The Most Powerful Phone for the Price? Get the ZUK Z2 for $185.89!

Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Last year ZUK, which is a Lenovo-backed company, released a rather compelling Z2 model, which had some pretty powerful internals and a nice design. Right now the prices have dropped significantly and you can get it for just  $185.89 from lightinthebox.com, which sound like a pretty good deal.

ZUK Z2: SPECS

Display
5″ 1080 x 1920 pixels (~441 ppi pixel density)
Processor and GPU
Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820, Dual-core 2.15 GHz Kryo & dual-core 1.6 GHz Kryo, Adreno 530 GPU
RAM
4GB
Camera
8MP Front/13MP Back
Connectivity
Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, GPS, WIFI, GSM,EDGE, GPRS, UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+, dual-SIM.
Battery
3.500 mAh (non-removable)
Dimensions
141.7 x 68.9 x 8.5 mm / 149g
OS
ZUI  1.9 (Android 6.0)
Storage
64GB (not expandable)

IMG_2063JPG

ZUK Z2 is a rather compact phone, which uses a very high quality and sturdy metal frame around the device. I love the fact that all the buttons and a dual SIM card tray are on the right and all other stuff is on the bottom. Thus, other sides of the phone look clean.

IMG_2009JPG

Also, we have Gorilla Glass 4 on the front and rear. A great thing is that the phone has some sort of anti-fingerprint coating and it does its job very well.

IMG_2056JPG

The ZUK Z2 is one of the rare phones that has just a 5″ display (1080p resolution). It’s worth mentioning that it is covered with the Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance.

IMG_2140JPG

ZUK Z2 sports some powerful internals that includes a Snapdragon 820 chip, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage without the microSD card slot. Sure, there are some slightly more powerful smartphones out there but this combo of specs can handle anything you throw at this phone, whether it would graphically demanding 3D games or just scrolling through the user interface.

You can now get the ZUK Z2 for just  $185.89 from lightinthebox.com, which sound like a pretty good deal, considering the overall package it offers. In fact, the ZUK Z2 is definitely one of the most powerful phones you can get at this price point.

  • Jh1

    Code SNOW20A knocks an additional $20 off. Pretty hard to beat a SD820 for $165

    • Ionut Johnny

      Thank you, friend 🙂

  • Michal

    Pretty good phone, minus Camera. Can’t beat the price.

  • darmar

    in text you wrote gg4, and than gg3, but according to the official info screen isn’t covered with gorilla glass (maybe just some kind toughened glass).. and the frame isn’t metal, but fiberglass.. 😉

  • Saku

    True! This is simply an irresistible deal to pass up.

  • jimberkas

    anybody using this phone in the US?

    • Jh1

      I have some experience with it in the US on cricket (att).

      • jimberkas

        cool. i am on Cricket as well. How was your experience? Did you get good LTE reception?

        • Jh1

          In my area att LTE is mostly band 17, so I only had hspa speeds. To be honest, that’s fine by me (my personal phone is a Redmi 4 prime, which only gets hspa). The phone was very snappy, decent battery life. Not a huge fan of the ZUI, but it wasn’t horrible, and that’s all personal preference anyway. Camera was decent, but not great. I love the multi function button. Overall I liked it well enough to order one today for my girlfriend’s birthday

          • Luciano

            Hi Jh1, hope you are well. Happy new year and best wishes for 2017! Are you still enjoying your Redmi 4 Prime? I still haven’t ordered mine because many resellers increased the price of phone due to low supply apparently. Have you heard that a Redmi Note 4X will be released soon with SD653?

          • Jh1

            Hi Luciano. Thank you. Happy new year to you as well. I am still enjoying the Redmi 4 prime. To be honest, if the camera was a little better, it could be nearly the perfect phone for me. Still happy with it as is. I have seen it at a good price, but not for the grey one, unfortunately. I have heard about the SD 653 equipped note 4…That sounds very nice.

          • Luciano

            Hi Jh1, thank you for your message. I want to buy the Redmi 4 Prime in grey color but its price is constantly increasing these days. Ibuygou is selling the phone right now at $190 which is way too much. I am also interested by the Redmi Note 4X with SD653 (not sure if it is really the case) but at the end I would prefer to get a compact phone like the R4P. I agree with you, the R4P with a better camera and the LTE Band 20 800Mhz would be a killer phone. Cheers!

          • Jh1

            Hi Luciano. The gray variant is definitely hard to find at the moment. I’m glad I ordered mine when I did. Have you looked at the honor 6x? I know it’s a 5.5 inch device, but the reviews are great. Camera, screen and build quality are all supposed to be much better than the Redmi note 4. Steven fox from smartphone wars has a nice review.

          • Luciano

            Hi, yeah the gray version is hard to find. Honor 6x seems to be a great phone but I prefer a compact device. Ibuygou sell the gray Redmi 4 Prime at $200 which is crazy. Cheers!

          • Jh1

            Hi Luciano. How goes the phone search?

  • Wolvie

    Hmm since when $271 is the same as $185 ?????

    • Wolvie

      Sorry type wrongly.

      Aliexpress already selling Zuk Z2 at same price, without any bullshit wording “promotion price”

      And aliexpress don’t charge shipping

      • Jh1

        I see. I haven’t seen it below $170 on AliExpress. I also prefer to use a vendor that accepts PayPal when possible, so for me this deal works out to $177 with expedited shipping (after the coupon code I posted below). I’ll take it.

      • balcobomber25

        But Ali doesn’t have paypal.

    • Jh1

      I ordered one this morning for $165…

  • Ionut Johnny

    Thanks Linus, now my S7 Edge and the Zuk Z2 are on the way. I wonder if the expedited shipping will really take 3 to 4 days to UK.

    • Jh1

      When I’ve ordered from them before, shipping to the US was 3 days, but it took about 3 days from ordering before shipment, so 6 days total

      • Ionut Johnny

        That’s unexpected and surprisingly good, thanks for the info.

      • Ionut Johnny

        Update:
        It took 3 days to get here, wow and they paid me back the vat that I paid when the phone was delivered, super service, I will buy from them from now on. One question that glass on the display that it came already applied it feels plasticky, I guess I’ll remove that and buy a proper tempered glass for protection.

        • Jh1

          Glad to hear. That is excellent service. I have been very pleased with them as well. The one I ordered did have a plastic film on the screen as well. Hope you enjoy the phone.

  • Qidamin

    Wow, even cheaper than in China! should buy from this site instead of JD or so…how is the screen? the NTSC gamut and contrast ratio are little low, I have seen colors are little dull or less punchy, how is it really?

  • Raky_b

    Yes, great price for so powerful hardware, but is there any rumors on Zuk Z3!?

  • I bought The Zuk Z 2 abut 4 months ago for my wife, absolutely best 5 inch phone for the money on the planet at the moment. Great battery life as well as power. I just wish more OEM’s would offer such high end 5 inch phones, my preferred size. Most 5 inch phones are budget devices for some strange reason.

  • Upon checking this Lightinthebox offer, I wonder if they are selling the Chinese version with a multi-language overlay. If so, you won’t have global LTE bands or maybe not any OTA updates. Looking at the specs as they list them, I only see LTE bands 1, 3 and 7. No good for the US. I bought mine from Oppomart for $199 and I think theirs has a global ROM as it has a wider range of LTE bands: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8.

  • I see Gearbest has it for $184.99 and they list all the same global LTE bands that Oppomart is listing for theirs. I would buy this one if I didn’t already have it.

  • Looking further, I see that Banggood has it for only $173.99 and they list the global range of LTE bands as well, best deal I have found so far.

    • Qidamin

      This phone just have one version, why don’t you go to the official website to check the LTE bands???

      • A lot of Chinese phones come with two different ROM’s. Only a few have global ROMs. If the retailers list only band 1, 3 and 7, that is likely the Chinese version with no Google play store and all installed apps are in Chinese. However, some retailers install a multi-language overlay with apps in your own language. For the Zuk Z 2, you may be right, but I would be wary if the retailer only lists bands 1, 3 and 7 on their website – that is if you need other bands.