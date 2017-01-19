The Vivo V5 Plus with its Dual-Front Cameras is Now Official

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo, yesterday officially launched the Vivo V5 Plus. If you remember, the Chinese phone maker launched the Vivo V5 back in November but the V5 Plus is actually the device you want to look at.

The unique selling point of the Vivo V5 Plus is its dual front-facing cameras. The combo is a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens, while the second camera is an 8MP f/2.0 shooter. The cameras work the same way the iPhone 7 Plus’ cameras work. The larger sensor takes the image while the 8MP camera captures depth information. There is also a selfie softlight flash in front in case you need to take shots in poorly lit places.

The Vivo V5 Plus is a phone first before a camera, so there is a 5.5-inch full HD screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood. The rear camera is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor that can record 4K videos and there is a 3160mAh battery that supplies juice.

Vivo has opted for a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and has put the same custom-made AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip present in the Vivo V5 in it. The Vivo V5 Plus with its wonderful features actually disappoints by shipping with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. We had hoped the delay in the launch will see it coming with Android Nougat instead.

The Vivo V5 Plus is an all-metal phone that weighs 158.6g. Its dimensions are 152.58 x 74 x 7.26 mm, which is a bit surprising as the Vivo V5 which has a smaller battery is thicker at 7.6mm. The phone is available only in Gold and should launch in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand soon.

