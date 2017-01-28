Oukitel U20 Plus Review – Dual-Camera For just $100?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Oukitel is a smartphone maker that produces mainly affordable smartphones. The U20 Plus model is one of them and it has a dual camera setup and decent specs for the price of just about $100. Stay tuned for a full review.

Thanks to Tomtop for sending Oukitel U20 Plus for a review.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: VIDEO REVIEW

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: UNBOXING

The phone comes with all the usual accessories and some extras include a nice TPU case to protect your phone.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: DESIGN

Design-wise, the phone is made entirely of plastic. It does not feel premium or anything but I have no complaints about the build quality.

We have a 5.5” 1080p display, which is sharp and good enough for daily use for a cheap phone.

The buttons are made of plastic too but they have a decent tactile response. One thing that I hate is that the power button is on the left. It is simply inconvenient.

On the back, we have a dual-camera setup that allows you to take pictures with bokeh effect. There is one 13MP shooter and another that has only 0.3MP. A fingerprint sensor is far from the fastest I’ve seen but it works 8/10 times.

We have the LED light but the capacitive buttons are not backlit.

The loudspeaker is like on most of the cheap phones – the sound is flat.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

The phone sports okay specs for the price. The device ships with a quad-core MTK6737T chip (1.5GHz), 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The gaming performance is pretty good if you play the 3D games like Asphalt 8 on medium graphics. Still, you may see a few skipped frames but nothing major.

The phone gets warm pretty quickly but it does not overheat.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: BENCHMARKS

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: USER INTERFACE

The Android 6.0-based user interface will give you a pretty much stock Android experience but there are some added features like a theme store or a bunch of gesture and motion controls that work pretty well.

I didn’t have any major lags or hiccups even after installing quite a few apps and I believe this is the most important thing for a cheap phone.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: IMAGE QUALITY

When it comes to the image quality, you should never expect any great results from cheap phones. Still, the Oukitel U20 Plus can take some decent daylight photos but obviously, there is quite a bit of noise and the level of detail could be higher.

If you want to use a secondary camera, you have to select the SLR shooting mode. I have to tell you that the results are pretty good and you get a nice shallow depth of field effect.

The low-light camera performance does not really impress but that it the case for most of the cheap phones.

The selfies look okay for social media needs.

The video quality is okay… for a cheap phone.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: CONNECTIVITY

I didn’t have any connectivity issues and even the GPS lock speeds and accuracy were okay.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: BATTERY LIFE

The 3300mAh battery performs pretty well. With my usage, I could get around 5 hours of screen-on time, which is a pretty good result.

Oukitel U20 Plus Review: CONCLUSIONS

Oukitel U20 Plus is another cheap phone from China that aims to impress you and it does by offering a dual-camera setup on a budget.

The image quality is not stellar but you can definitely get some decent photos for social media. Also, you get a nice and sharp display, a decent all-around performance for a cheap phone, a fingerprint scanner and a decent battery life.

On the other hand, the phone looks kind of cheap since it does not sport any premium materials in the construction. Also, I don’t like that the power button is on the left side and the capacitive keys are not backlit.

At the end of the day, the Oukitel U20 Plus is an interesting and pretty good phone for the price of just above $100 but as always, you have to consider a few shortcomings before buying it.

