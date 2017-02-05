Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Pricing, Variants Leaked Before MWC 2017 Launch

The release of the next flagships from Huawei, the P10 and P10 Plus are drawing near. A leaked promotional document carrying the pricing and storage variants of Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus have surfaced ahead that are reportedly slated to launch on Feb. 26.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Pricing, Variants, Specs

The Huawei P10 would be arriving in three storage models such as a 32 GB variant with 4 GB of RAM, a 64 GB model with 4 GB of RAM and a high-end model of 128 GB with 6 GB of RAM. The three variants are respectively priced at 3,488 Yuan ($508), 4,088 Yuan ($595) and 4,688 Yuan ($683).

The Huawei P10 Plus is the larger edition of P10. It comes in storage models of 64 GB with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of RAM with 6 GB of RAM. The two variants are respectively priced at 4,988 Yuan ($726) and 5,688 Yuan ($828).

The Huawei P10 has a 5.2-inch flat display that reportedly produces that offers a full HD resolution and the Huawei P10 Plus is slightly bigger phone with a 5.5-inch dual-edge curved display that also is speculated to deliver quad HD resolution. However, other specs seem to be common between the two devices. The P10 and P10 Plus would be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset.

Like the predecessor models, the P10 and P10 Plus are pegged to feature Leica lens 12-megapixel dual camera on their rear panel. These devices are also rumored to be equipped with 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Both smartphones are said to rumored to come with Yamaha, Harman Kardon audio technology.

Some of the other common features of both phones include an iris scanner, a fingerprint reader and Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The Chinese manufacturer also seems to be working on a lighter edition for its next flagship that is dubbed as Huawei P10 Lite by the rumor mill.

Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus Launch Date, Release

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are rumored to get announced on Feb. 26, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event. The pre-orders of both smartphones are rumored to begin in March.