Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Pricing, Variants Leaked Before MWC 2017 Launch

HuaweiNews

by Anvinraj Valiyathara ago 5

The release of the next flagships from Huawei, the P10 and P10 Plus are drawing near. A leaked promotional document carrying the pricing and storage variants of Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus have surfaced ahead that are reportedly slated to launch on Feb. 26.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Pricing, Variants, Specs

The Huawei P10 would be arriving in three storage models such as a 32 GB variant with 4 GB of RAM, a 64 GB model with 4 GB of RAM and a high-end model of 128 GB with 6 GB of RAM. The three variants are respectively priced at 3,488 Yuan ($508), 4,088 Yuan ($595) and 4,688 Yuan ($683).

The Huawei P10 Plus is the larger edition of P10. It comes in storage models of 64 GB with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of RAM with 6 GB of RAM. The two variants are respectively priced at 4,988 Yuan ($726) and 5,688 Yuan ($828).

Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus pricing

The Huawei P10 has a 5.2-inch flat display that reportedly produces that offers a full HD resolution and the Huawei P10 Plus is slightly bigger phone with a 5.5-inch dual-edge curved display that also is speculated to deliver quad HD resolution. However, other specs seem to be common between the two devices. The P10 and P10 Plus would be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset.

Like the predecessor models, the P10 and P10 Plus are pegged to feature Leica lens 12-megapixel dual camera on their rear panel. These devices are also rumored to be equipped with 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Both smartphones are said to rumored to come with Yamaha, Harman Kardon audio technology.

Some of the other common features of both phones include an iris scanner, a fingerprint reader and Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The Chinese manufacturer also seems to be working on a lighter edition for its next flagship that is dubbed as Huawei P10 Lite by the rumor mill.

Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus Launch Date, Release

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are rumored to get announced on Feb. 26, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event. The pre-orders of both smartphones are rumored to begin in March.

  • Albino

    828 US dollars for a smartphone is way to much money IMO.

    • 1395 EUR for the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 Pro is way too much money.
      Different story if the Huawei would be selling next to it for the normal amount, but it isn’t made availlable here. Left needing to import it… luckily Scandinavia was like ‘pfff, we’re not EU’ and made it availlable up north… yet, still a bit of a problem logistically.
      Glad I waited. Now the P10 will be coming! And it will probably won’t sell exclusively as Porsche Design in these areas this time. It’s a dual Leica cam set-up! The Mate 9 Pro is like the current best phone out there. Not sure how the P10 Plus is much different… but it looks like I’ll be buying one to replace my old trusty way ahead of its time (actual edge-to-edge display, Frame Interactive Technology) ZTE Nubia Z9.

      • Albino

        Both quantities are way too much money.

        There are others priorities than smartphones for me to expend my money. Still… If you have the money and are willing to pay, go for it and be happy 🙂

        • I’d rather have that than a iPhone and Samsung, where you’re just paying for the so-so brand. People always tend to get it with a 2 years contract. Then the screen breaks after a couple of months. They don’t buy a new one, they don’t get it repaired/repair it themselves, so they’re like left walking around with a messed up screen for over a year. 😛 Never had my Chinese brand phones mess up like that and it’s not like my phone doesn’t take a hit from time to time. I think iPhones/Samsungs are purposely designed to fail. Nah, I’m good with a P10 (Plus) that’s just as expensive but has everything sorted out much better. And I like photo/video, so it’s nice to have something solid for when I’m not walking around with camera gear.

          • Albino

            That’s a good point.
            I can’t say that, because I never had a Chinese phone, but i pretend to get one, not a Huawei p10 tho, because i don’t like to expend that much money on a cellphone.