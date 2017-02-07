Moto G5 Plus Leaked Photo Reveals Smaller 5.2-inch Display

At the beginning of January, the Moto G5 Plus was spotted on an online marketplace. Since then the rumor mill has been consistently leaked information and photos of the Moto G5 Plus. Roland Quandt, a known leakster has now revealed a leaked photo of the smartphone that suggests that it will be coming with a 5.2-inch display.

The Lenovo Moto G5 Plus leaked photo has alleged surfaced from Brazil. The protective plastic cover is placed on the device carries “Moto $$” moniker. Some of the key features of the smartphone is also mentioned on it.

According to what’s mentioned on the protective film, the alleged Moto G5 Plus would be arriving with a 5.2-inch full HD screen, a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, a 12-megapixel Rapid focus camera, a fingerprint scanner and NFC support, a 3,000 mAh battery with TurboPower and Motorola Experience (can be exclusive apps from Motorola).

Moto G5 Plus is gonna be 5.2in it seems (at least in Brasil, incl DTV receiver) as on this photo from https://t.co/7gg30LFX4f pic.twitter.com/Eyxf0kCLoz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 8, 2017

Previous rumors have revealed that 2.0 GHz octa-core processor belongs to the Snapdragon 625 chipset. Also, it is expected to come with other features such as 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB native storage and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Rumors have it that the smartphone would be coming with polycarbonate chassis. The variant that will be releasing in Brazil will be equipped with additional features like Digital TV tuner and dual SIM standby with support for only nano SIMs.

The Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus that were launched last year feature 5.5-inch displays. However, it is surprising to see the Moto G5 Plus sporting a 5.2-inch screen. The probable reason behind it may be that the Moto Z Play that is compatible with Moto Mods accessories feature a 5.5-inch display and it is also powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC.

By releasing the Moto G5 Plus with a smaller screen, Lenovo can avoid having two devices with identification specs. Another noticeable change in the leaked photo is the shape of the front-facing fingerprint reader. It seems to sport a different shape compared to fingerprint scanner available on the predecessor model.

The Moto G5 Plus is slated to get announced on Feb. 26, through a pre-MWC 2017 event. The Moto G5 featuring a 5-inch screen and a Snapdragon 430 SoC is expected to launch alongside it. The smartphones are expected to be buying by early next month.

