Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Specs Leaked: Benchmark Shows Good Performance

Xiaomi’s first new smartphone release in China this year would likely be the Redmi Note 4X. The device has already been tipped as coming this February 14, while sales may likely start on the 16th of February. Ahead of the official launch, the device had made appearances in several leaks, gifting us some of the specs as well as a few renders of the Redmi series smartphone.

Presently, the specifications of the Redmi Note 4X has again featured in a leak which also gifts us some live, official looking images of the smartphone in the hands of Xiaomi’s brand ambassadors. Among the specs listed is a 5.5-inch display, a large 4100mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front sensor as well as a Snapdragon 625 chipset.

In the same vein, a screen shot of what is said to be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X AnTuTu benchmark score has leaked and it shows the Redmi Note 4X scored well over 90K points (90057 points) on benchmark. Now, that is way over the capabilities of the SD 625 chip it features. The SD 625 is only capable of a score in the region of 60K points and not over 90K. If it had been the Helio X20 chip onboard, then perhaps we would have believed because it reached over 80K on benchmark onboard the Redmi Note 4. So, it is possible this AnTuTu benchmark score is fake.

You can check out more live images of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X from down below.