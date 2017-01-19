Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Helio X20 vs Snapdragon 625: Chips Inside the Redmi Note 4 Versions Compared

by Joe ago 19

Xiaomi has just announced the international version of the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone and as expected, there’s one major difference in this new model as compared to the original version — the processor inside. Continuing the tradition, the company announced the Redmi Note 4 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip inside, instead of the Helio X20 chipset that powers the Chinese variant of the model.

So, which ones better in terms of performance?

Helio X20 vs Snapdragon 625: Performance

If we are strictly comparing the performance of the two versions, then the Chinese Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with Helio X20 is definitely the winner here. Mediatek’s Helio X20 chip is actually meant to power flagship models, but like its predecessor — the Helio X10, the chip also ended up in mid-rangers like the Redmi Note series. This is great for mid-rangers because their performance is now taken to a whole new level. Considering how most Helio X20 models have at least 3GB or 4GB RAM versions, the combination of a powerful processor + ample RAM actually makes phones like the Redmi Note 4 great performers.

Helio X20 vs snapdragon 625

Coming to the Snapdragon 625, it’s pretty decent. It’s definitely not as powerful as the X20, no doubt about it. The SD625 comes with eight octa-core Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz which is actually a tried and tested combination. It doesn’t provide amazing performance as some tech enthusiasts would like, but it will be decent enough for normal users. In comparison, the Helio X20 features 2 x Cortex A72 cores @ 2.1GHz (power cores) + 2 X Cortex A53 @1.8GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 @ 1.4GHz (efficient cores). As for the GPU performance, both the chips should handle graphics pretty well.

Here are the AnTuTu and Geekbench scores for reference. Note that benchmarks don’t really mirror real life performance, but they come in handy for comparing two chipsets.

Helio X20 scores around 85-90K on AnTuTu while SD625 scores around 60-65K. 

Redmi Note 4 w/ 2GB RAM
Galaxy C7 W/ 4GB RAM

On Geekbench, Helio X20 gets around 1500 on Single-core and 4406 on multi-core tests. On the other hand, SD625 gets around 850 and 3160 in the same two tests respectively. 

 

Redmi Note 4 w/ 2GB RAM
Huawei Nova w/ 3GB RAM

RELATED: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review (Helio X20 version)

 

Helio X20 vs Snapdragon 625: Power Efficiency

Here, the Snapdragon 625 should have an edge. The chip comes with eight power efficient cores, which although may not be powerful, they are super efficient. This along with the 14nm manufacturing process will ensure that the battery on the Redmi Note 4 is amazing. Remember that both the models come with 4100mAh battery and on paper, the battery life should be better on the SD625 version as compared to the Helio X20 model.

Interestingly, Mediatek has always maintained Helio X20 to be super efficient, thanks to its tri-cluster architecture and 20nm manufacturing process. So, be sure of one thing, the battery life on both the versions are going to be pretty good! It’s a pity that both the models don’t feature fast charging.

RELATED: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G4 Plus vs Nokia 6

 

Helio X20 vs Snapdragon 625: Version Pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with Helio X20 was launched a while back (in August 2016) starting at around $135. The Redmi Note 4 with SD625 that was announced today start at $146.

RELATED: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Gets New Color Variants

 

So, which version would you prefer? I know the two versions are kind of exclusive to a particular region (Helio X20 in China and SD625 in India) but if you had to choose between the two, which one would you pick? I personally feel, something like the Snapdragon 650 would have been a better choice inside the Indian version, as the two Cortex A72 cores make sure that it’s better than the SD625 in terms of performance. The big battery anyway ensures that the phone will last more than a day, so efficiency shouldn’t have been a big factor in choosing the chip.

What are your thoughts?

 

  • Sorin Balan

    I would go for the sd625 variant. Beside the amazing battery life it will have more support for custom roms..

    • balcobomber25

      You are right on the custom rom’s if that is important to you then get the SD version. As for battery life until it actually releases and is tested we have no clue if it will be any better than the X20 version.

  • Saku

    The all black 625 variant is so beautiful and considering ita price, I would love to buy one if it hits China market.

  • Power efficiency and battery life are more important to me than pure speed so I will take the SD SOC any day over the X20.

    • quodvadis

      x20 is very power efficient due to its final two cores being low clocked actually. but hey, spouting unsubstantiated bs sure is easier!
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/439bb6b2c2fcfc1d0ad3be9dc699ce3241ba31736e19903350c0594332baf7e1.jpg

      • Sorin Balan

        Since you refer to gsmarena take a peek at Redmi’s note 3 battery results. If we can conclude that sd650 is more efficient than x20, doesn’t it mean that sd625 (which is more efficient than sd650) is more efficient than mtk x20?
        I’m only referring to battery life without taking into consideration processing power.

        • balcobomber25

          Battery life is very subjective to begin with and it’s hard to compare multiple phones even those using the same processor. The problem is each phone is unique in the components it uses, display and type, the software it runs on, the battery size and type etc. All of those are equally important to processor when it comes to battery life. Take a look two phones, the Redmi 3 Note that you mentioned and the Lenovo Phab 2:

          RN3 – SD650, 4050mAh, 5.5” 1080p
          LP2 – SD652, 4050mAh, 6.4″ 2k display

          On paper the RN3 should have much better battery life because it is using a slightly lower powered processor and a smaller, lower resolution display. In GSM arena’s tests the LP2 scores better (96h vs 93h).

        • quodvadis

          since they’re not exactly the same phone (and probably wasn’t on the same version of OS too) , the comparison is meaningless.

        • joepiedepoepie

          Sure,power efficienty is very important. I rather have a slower phone than one i can only use for 2 or 3 hours. However, I rather have a good battery life and good performance than a great battery life and average performance.
          The single core performance of the sd625 is less than my 3 year old sd801 SoC. So I will have to see what this means.

  • Dopamine

    Will have to look at the reviews to decide.

  • Ayush kumar

    i will just stick with my 1 year old RN3 SD 😘

    • Wolvie

      Same as me, it is so disappointing that xiaomi don’t use SD653 for this Redmi Note 3 Pro *sigh*

  • James

    Honestly, there is only one thing to choose between them.

    Neither are particularly powerful; but for the most part will get the job done.
    I doubt the battery life will be substantially different in real-world usage (certainly not enough to warrant purchasing one over the other).
    Neither have band 20/800mhz, so no difference there for me.
    Custom ROMs…. of late, Xiaomi built ROMs have been pretty good – so not something I deem necessary to change anymore.

    I still think it’s a real shame that we can’t have two sim cards and micro SD expansion – it seems that died with the Redmi Note 2 Prime.

    So…… I’ll have the SD version, as it is the only one that comes in black – as far as I can see, that’s the only worthwhile difference if you can choose between them.

    • Silvers Rayleigh

      The Helio x20 does come in black as well, check it on Aliexpress.

  • Madimatli

    Honestly, I don’t care custom roms. I buy this phone because of miui. But batteriy life is important for me. So, I need battery comparison test.

    • Mr.Flying Zoom3rz

      SD625 is better for battery.

  • Mr.Flying Zoom3rz

    And I’m still waiting for 4X!

  • BSJD

    Sure,!! Go for Snapdragon version

  • Mr.Flying Zoom3rz

    The X20 version is offering 5-7h SOT in real life usage.