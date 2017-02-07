Meizu To Announce A New M series Product with fast charging on February 15

Meizu has officially teased what should be the launch of a new M-series smartphone which would take place on the 15th of February, 2017. The teaser also seems to highlight the fact that the said smartphone will have as its main feature, a fast charging technology.

Although no specific mention was made of the device that would launch on February 15, there is hardly any doubt that the device that would take the spotlight that day would be the Meizu M5S. The mid-range M5S has been the subject of several leaks and rumors of recent and among the rumors is the hint that it would launch this month.

Meizu had hinted earlier on that it would do less with launch events this year in order to cut costs, but the launch event is scheduled to hold at the Beijing Performing Arts Center at 15.00, China time on February 15. As a parting shot, just a reminder that the Meizu M5S will feature a 5.2-inch IPS display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor. The device is said to come with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options as well as storage options of 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB respectively.There is also a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 2,930mAh battery.

Related: Meizu M5S Gets 3C Certification, Sports 4GB RAM and an Octa-Core SoC

Other features include dualSIM/ dual Standby support, 4G LTE, Meizu mCharge fast charging technology, as well as Meizu’s mTouch fingerprint identification technology. The M5S runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There are suggestions in some quarters that the M5S is price around 999 yuan ($145) price tag. While there are also rumors that it could go for as high as 1,299 yuan ($189). Bear in mind that there are three memory versions, so the price could fall within the range of the two rumored prices.

(source)