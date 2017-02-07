MediaTek Announces Helio P25 Chip: Clock up to 2.5GHz, Supports 6GB RAM & Dual Camera

Chipmaker MediaTek has announced another chip in its mid-level P-series. The Helio P25 it is called, and it comes as an upgrade over the previous generation Helio P20 chip. The new upgraded chip brings several new features to the table including support for dual cameras.

The MediaTek Helio P25 supports a high level of camera resolution than the P20, up to 24MP single camera sensor, or 13MP + 13MP dual camera setup. The new chip not only supports a dual-lens camera, the chip also brings onboard features such as noise reduction feature, color as well as black and white intelligent dual camera and real-time depth of field (Bokeh) effect. In addition, there is a high dynamic range (HDR) imaging support as well as a higher performance of the automatic shooter. It also brings 3A hardware engine upgrade and reduction in exposure convergence time by 30-55%.

Read More: Qualcomm & Leadcore Said To Join Forces To Make Low-End Chips: MediaTek in trouble?

The Helio P25 uses a 16nm FinFet manufacturing process and brings a reduction in the power consumption by 25% when compared to previous SoCs in the P series. On the specs, the P25 has an octa-core architecture composed of eight Cortex-A53 cores. It has a maximum clock frequency of 2.5GHz and features the same Mali-T880 MP2 GPU as the P20, clocked at 900MHz. The P25 also supports up to 6GB of LPDDR4X memory, another upgrade it has seen. It also comes with a stronger baseband chip to support LTE enhanced upload and a substantial increase in data transmission efficiency, as well as reduced power consumption and heat.

(source)