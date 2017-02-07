Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X to Be Available in Four Colors

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is set to launch on the the 14th of February. Apart from the launch, the company is also expected to announce a new spokesperson. Earlier today, Redmi’s official Weibo page posted a video hinting at the new spokesperson who will be unveiled on the 13th of February.

Some sources say the video also hints at the four colors the Redmi Note 4X will be available in when it launches. It is said that the green and black font used in the means that in addition to the silver and gold colors which are default, the Redmi Note 4X will also be available in black and green.

A render of the two new color variants have been posted online. So in addition to sporting a new processor and memory configuration, the Redmi Note 4X will also have new color options.

If you remember, about two months ago, Xiaomi announced two new color variants (blue and black) for the original Redmi Note 4. You can now purchase it in any of the new colors on Xiaomi’s official website.