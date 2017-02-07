Blackview P2 Review – 6000mAh Battery Yet Slim and Powerful!

Blackview has made quite a few phones this year but the P2 is actually one of the most interesting models. The phone is well-made, it has good specs and a huge 6000mAh battery. Is it any good? Learn more in our full review.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and it has some extras like a soft TPU case, a pair of earphones, a screen protector and the USB OTG cable.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

The Blackview P2 is a well-made phone that sports a great build quality and it uses mostly metal in the construction. Also, I really love this light blue colour of the phone.

Once you first pick the phone up, you will notice that the device is quite heavy (232g) and it is a little bit thicker due to a huge 6000mAh battery inside. Still, I’m quite impressed that the thickness of the phone is just above 10mm considering such a huge capacity of the battery.

The buttons are nice and tactile but they rattle a little bit.

The 5.5” 1080p display is sharp and vibrant. However, it has somewhat colder-looking colours for my taste.

We have an 8MP front facing camera and the LED flash on the top.

However, the capacitive buttons are not backlit.

On the back, you can find a 13MP camera, a single LED flash.

The fingerprint scanner is fast, accurate and it unlocks the phone straight from the standby mode.

The loudspeaker is placed on the bottom, which is okay but the sound quality is kind of mediocre. The sound is flat. The phone comes with the Audio FX sound enhancement, which works as the sound equalizer.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

The Blackview P2 is quite a powerful device for the price. It ships with an octa-core MTK6750 chip, which is clocked at 1.5GHz, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The gaming performance is good but not great. I had quite a few skipped frames on the Asphalt 8 on the highest graphics settings. On the other hand, the phone handles this game on medium graphics without any issues.

Finally, the phone doesn’t have any overheating issues.

BENCHMARKS

SOFTWARE

The Blackview P2 comes with the Android 6.0 out of the box with the proprietary skin on top of it.

The skin removes the app tray and completely redesigns the icons whether you like it or not. The phone doesn’t really have extra features to play with except for the fact that you can customize a few things like the notification LED light.

Most importantly, I didn’t have any lag or stutter even after installing quite a few apps.

IMAGE QUALITY

When it comes to the image quality, you can take some decent daylight images. The colours look nice and there is a decent amount of detail. However, you may see a bit of noise and softer focus on the corners in some of the shots.

The quality decreases in lower-lit situations and if you take a lot of close-up shots, you need to hold your hand steadily to avoid blurriness. Also, the night photos could definitely look better. There is quite a bit of noise and less detail.

The 1080p video quality is not bad and you can take some decent-looking footage. However, there are quite a few video artefacts.

The front-facing camera takes okay-looking selfies but the colours could look more natural.

CONNECTIVITY

As far as connecivity, I have no complaints at all. The signal reception has been strong all the time, the call quality is good and the GPS is accurate.

BATTERY LIFE

One of the key selling points of this phone is the 6000mAh battery that performs very well on the daily basis. I could easily 2 days of moderate usage out of this phone, which is a very good result. If you are a light user, the phone will last you at least 3-4 days. That translates to more than 8 hours of screen-on time, which is a great result.

Also, the phone comes with the fast charger and I was able to fully charge the phone in around 1h and 40 mins.

CONCLUSIONS

The Blackview P2 is a pretty solid smartphone for the price of $190 but it does not mean that it is a perfect phone.

It has a great design and build quality, a sharp display, good daily performance and a fantastic battery life thanks to the built-in 6000mAh unit. Also, the phone has great specs for the price.

However, the camera is not always consistent, especially when it comes to the low-light photography. Also, the capacitive buttons are not backlit and the loudspeaker could be better.

At the end of the day, the Blackview P2 is a decent offering for the price but as always, you have to consider a few shortcomings before making a purchase.