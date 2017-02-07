The ZTE Quartz is an Android Wear 2.0 Watch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE is set to enter the smartwatch market this year. The company has a watch in the pipeline called the ZTE Quartz which will launch with Android Wear 2.0 according to details from Evan Blass’s website VentureBeat.

The ZTE Quartz is said to have gotten its Bluetooth certification recently under the model number ZW10. The listing on the Bluetooth SIG website also mentions that the ZTE Quartz will have UMTS/3G connectivity which means you should be able to receive and make calls with it.

For the design of the watch, ZTE is following the steps of other smartwatch manufacturers by giving it a round face. The single available image shows the ZTE Quartz has just one button on the right and the bezel also doesn’t look like it rotates. While this unit does have a black and blue rubber strap and a silver colored face, there is a high chance of more color options being available when it launches.

The ZTE Quartz will work with devices running Android 4.3 and up and iPhones running iOS 8.2 and above.

The watch looks really nice but we can’t compare it to any of the other watches launching soon like the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport as there are still a lot of unknown details. The ZTE Quartz is expected to be announced at MWC 2017.

