LG Watch Sport Leaks Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch

The first set of Android Wear 2.0 watches are launching tomorrow. The watches made by LG are called the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. A few weeks ago a high-res render of the lower-priced Watch Style leaked. Today, it has been followed by that of the Watch Sport.

The image which was posted by @evleaks on twitter earlier today, shows the LG Watch Style in two color variants. There is a blue variant with black straps and black buttons, and a titanium variant with taupe-colored straps.

The LG Watch Sport is 14.2mm thick, has a 1.38-inches 480 x 480 display and 768MB RAM. It has the same 4GB of storage as the LG Watch Style but has nearly double the battery (430mAh compared to the 240mAh battery in the Style).

Since the Watch Sport will sell for a higher price, LG has added cellular connectivity (3G and LTE), GPS, and NFC; which means in addition to making calls, it will also support Android Pay. It also has a heart rate sensor.

READ MORE: Huawei Watch 2 with Cellular Connectivity Pegged to Unleash at MWC 2017

Both the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport are compatible with iOS, have touch displays and handwriting recognition. Their IP68 (Watch Sport) and IP67 (Watch Style) also means they have water and dust resistance.