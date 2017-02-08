Nokia Could Revive The Legendary ‘N’ Series Lineup in China

Nokia has refiled a trademark application for the legendary “Nseries”, perhaps an indication that the HMD Global controlled company is trying to re-introduce the highly successful multimedia smartphone series with likely a different outlook. The trademark filing was spotted on the website of the Trademark office of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) in China.

The record did not mention if the application was done by HMD Global or not but it is very likely that HMD will be looking to tap into the successful era of the Nokia brand, which the Nseries was a huge part of, in order to help revive the brand. The Nokia Nseries was perhaps one of the successful lines during the glory days of the Nokia brand. First released in 2005, the Nokia Nseries went on to produce sleek smartphones like the N70, N90 and N91, N71, N80 and N92, N72, N73, N93, N75, N95, N76, N77 and many other before the series was replaced by the Nokia Lumia line when Microsoft came into the scene. In its hay days, the Nseries running on Symbian OS and at a time MeeGo OS commonly supported multiple high-speed wireless technologies, such as 3G, or Wireless LAN. Digital multimedia services, such as music playback, photo/video capture or viewing, gaming or internet services were also supported. The line was replaced by the Nokia Lumia line as the company’s flagship smartphone portfolio.

If it turns out the Nseries is returning, it sure would have features that reflect the modern trend, like Android OS instead of Symbian, large RAM size, and powerful processor.

