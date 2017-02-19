Oukitel C5 Pro Review – A Decent $70 Phone

Oukitel has made quite a few phones last year and this year is probably going to be the same. Today we have the Oukitel C5 Pro model that costs just below $70. Is it any good? Stay tuned to find out.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

In the box, you can find all the usual stuff and some extras include a soft TPU case.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

The C5 Pro is one of those better built super cheap phones out there. It uses a metal frame that goes around the device and tactile metal buttons.

Also, the backplate has a pretty cool-looking textured finish, which is nice to the touch.

In addition, the phone is compact due to its 5” 720p display, which is pretty good for the price but it may be slightly reflective outdoors. One of the key selling points is the toughness of the display. I did not have a chance to fully test it but it is said that to have 9H hardness.

A few drawbacks would be that there is no LED notification light and the capacitive keys are not backlit.

The loudspeaker is not really impressive but it is pretty good for the phone this cheap.

You can easily remove the backplate and underneath it, you will find two SIM card slots, the microSD card slot, and a replaceable 2000mAh battery.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

The phone ships with a quad-core MTK6737 chip, 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.

These are not very impressive specs if you are a gamer. You should expect quite a few skipped frames and a bit of stutter when playing games like Asphalt 8 even on medium graphics.

BENCHMARKS

USER INTERFACE

The phone ships with Android 6.0 out of the box and we have some redesigned icons and added features by Oukitel. For example, there are some gesture and motion controls. As usual, I use only a couple of them and they work fine.

Most importantly, the phone runs fast and fluid most of the time. Well, I had a little bit of stutter a couple of times but nothing major.

CAMERAS

IT IS HIGHLY-RECOMMENDED TO DOWNLOAD FULL RESOLUTION CAMERA SAMPLES TO SEE THE ACTUAL IMAGE QUALITY. THE PICTURES UPLOADED ON THE WEBSITE ARE 50% SMALLER IN RESOLUTION.

The phone has a an 8MP main camera and 5MP shooter on the front.

You can be picky with each cheap phone once you talk about the image quality but you should never expect any stellar results from cheap phones. The C5 Pro is no exception.

The images look okay but they are usually overexposed, oversaturated, there could be more detail and so on.

The video quality is okay… for a cheap phone. However, the sound quality is just terrible.

Download full resolution camera samples

CONNECTIVITY

I didn’t have any connectivity issues. However, the GPS could be slightly more accurate.

BATTERY LIFE

The 2000mAh battery does not impress on paper but it could still get me through the day on a mixed use. With my usage, I could get around 4 hours of screen-on time.

CONCLUSIONS

The Oukitel C5 Pro is another cheap phone from China that costs about $70. For the price, it is a decent offering and this is what you have to expect from a cheap phone. Most importantly, it does not have any major shortcomings but as most of the cheap devices, it has a few drawbacks that you have to consider before buying it.