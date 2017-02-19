HTC One X10 Leaked Photo, Specs, Pricing Surface of the Alleged February 27 Launch

In December 2016, the rumor mill revealed that HTC is working on a successor smartphone for its HTC One X9 from last year. Also, well-known tipster, Evan Blass, claimed that the smartphone would be released by the first quarter of this year. These leaks also carried unofficial renders of the alleged HTC One X10 smartphone. Speculations have it that the One X10 may get announced the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event on Feb. 27.

Now that a leaked image of the HTC One X10 has been spotted on the Chinese social site – Weibo, it seems that its official announcement of the HTC One X10 drawing near. The new photo shows the smartphone with a protective sticker on its screen.

The leaked photo of the smartphone suggests that it appears a bit similar to the Nexus 6P and it is packed in a full metallic chassis. The rear side of the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner. Its predecessor does not feature a fingerprint reader. The handset seems to feature capacitive Home buttons below the screen.

Related: HTC Expected to Launch Another Flagship in 2017, Will Feature Snapdragon 835 Processor

The HTC One X10 is speculated to feature a 5.5-inch display that is expected to carry support for a display resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. As previous rumors have stated, the mid-range smartphone is rumored to be powered by MediaTek MT6755 chipset. The SoC includes a 64-bit octa-core processor that works at 1.9 GHz and Mali-T860 graphics.

Rumors have it that the MediaTek chipset of HTC One X10 will be coupled with 3 GB of RAM. Its native storage will be of 32 GB. Since its predecessor features an external storage, the HTC One X10 is pegged to come with a microSD card slot. It expected to come preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

For photography, the HTC One X10 is rumored to come with OIS enabled 16-megapixel rear snapper. It is speculated to include a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. A 3,000 mAh battery is expected to fuel the smartphone.

Here is another leaked photo of the HTC One X10 that appeared in the recent past:

The HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play smartphones were announced by the Taiwanese tech giant in the previous month. It is likely that the company may use the MWC 2017 platform to announce the HTC One X10. It is expected to be available with a pricing of $288.

HTC is rumored to release six to seven smartphones. The Taiwanese smartphone maker is also speculated to be working on HTC 11 flagship that is likely to get released in the second quarter of this year.