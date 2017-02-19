Oppo 5X Camera Technology Enabled Stellar Smartphone to Launch at MWC 2017

Oppo has confirmed on Weibo that it will be present at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 on Feb. 27. Its teaser for the upcoming tech trade show carries “Go 5x further” and “technological innovations” texts which indicates that the Chinese smartphone would probably announce a new smartphone powered with 5X technology enabled camera.

In 2016, Oppo mainly devoted in releasing selfie-centric smartphones such as the Selfie Expert series that include Oppo F1s, Oppo F1, Oppo F1 Plus and other smartphones like Oppo R9, Oppo R9s and Oppo R9s Plus. This year too, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to deliver better photography experience.

Another teaser for the same event includes the text “so close you can feel it.” The Oppo MWC 2017 teaser indicates that 5x optical zoom technology enabled smartphone would be unveiled on Feb. 27. As it can be seen, the teaser does not contain any direct information on the name of the device that will be showcased at the forthcoming event.

Sky Li, Oppo Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business and Oppo’s Indian President said that “OPPO’s relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography.”

Li further stated, “This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO’s unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the ‘5x’ technology with the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences to consumers.”

Oppo phones are also known for its superfast charging feature that is dubbed as VOOC Flash Charge. It can fully charge a smartphone with 2,500 mAh in only 15 minutes. Hence, there is some speculations that 5x may also indicate that a faster charging technology may get announced for its future phones.

VOOC was introduced at MWC 2014. Since the press material for the upcoming event states that the 5x technology “will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images,” Oppo is pegged to announce a 5x smartphone with stellar camera capabilities soon.

A recent IDC Survey revealed that Oppo met with a 122 percent year-over-year growth that has catapulted it the first position in the Chinese smartphone market in 2016. Oppo fans will have to wait until Feb. 27 to find out what is in store for them.