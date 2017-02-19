Samsung Exynos 9810 Set to Take on the Snapdragon 835

It has become a tradition for Samsung to release its flagship devices in two variants with different processors. There is one variant with the company’s own Exynos chip and another with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC. This year is not going to be any different. Samsung teased a new Exynos 9 processor which is expected in the Galaxy S8. New details about the chip said to be called the Exynos 9810 have been revealed.

The Exynos 9810, just like the Snapdragon 835 is stated as being built using the 10nm process. It will feature four Mongoose M2 cores and four Cortex A53 cores. GPU will be a Mali-G71 clocked at 550MHz but the chip will still not have full network support.

A Korean media says the Exynos 9810 will give the Snapdragon 835 a run for its money by offering better performance and better power consumption but its lack of support for a wide range of network will be its shortcoming.

READ MORE: Samsung’s Foldable Smartphone Could Enter Production as Soon as Q4 2017

The source goes on to say that the international variant of the Galaxy S8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor and may be priced from ¥6000 (~$874) up.

What do you think about the Exynos 9810 processor? Will we see it in a Meizu flagship later this year too?

(Source)

FOLLOW US AT: