Samsung’s Foldable Smartphone Could Enter Production As Soon As Q4 2017

Rumors were rife last month that tech giant Samsung is planning to release a foldable smartphone in the third or fourth quarter of this year. That may not be the case after all if the latest rumor is anything to go by.

A recent rumor says the launch may not take place next year, rather the phone will only enter trial production in Q4 2017. According to the report citing sources within the Taiwanese handset supply chain, the tech giant plans to begin a minor production of a few quantity of the device in the four quarter of this year, sort of test running the production process. Mass production of the Samsung foldable device will commence in H2 2018. The source cited technical issues involving the production process for the delay. Specifically, the reliability of the Polyimide based (PI) plastic cover, a key component in the production of the foldable smartphone.

The foldable phone may likely come as a 7-incher and would fold outward in such a way that you probably won’t have to unfold it in order to view notifications and other minor stuff that can be carried out without flipping it open. So, if you are looking forward to the Samsung foldable smartphone or tablet at MWC 2017, it’s better to take your mind off the thought of that happening.

