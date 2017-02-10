Meizu M5S Pricing Leaks Ahead of February 15 Launch

Meizu is scheduled to hold a press conference in Beijing on February 15 where the company is expected to officially unveil the mid-range M5S, its first smartphone for the year. The Meizu M5S is teased as coming with a very capable power supply, capable of fast charge.

Ahead of the launch, the price list of the M5S has leaked on Weibo, giving us an idea of the likely price tag the M5S would launch packing. From the leaked poster, we can gather that the M5S would likely come with a 5-inch version with 10W fast charge, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage which would be price around 999 Yuan, while there is also another version with 5.2-inch display, 18W fast charge, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage which goes for a higher price of 1,199 Yuan.

We can’t be so sure about having two M5S versions with two different display sizes. Earlier rumors had tipped the M5S as coming with a 5.2-inch display and is equipped with a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 chip as well as Meizu’s mTouch fingerprint sensor, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and a 2,930mAh battery. It is possible the leaked price list is a fake one.